Pokemon Go solo players slam “totally pointless” Shadow Lugia Raids

Solo players who enjoy Pokemon Go have vented their frustrations with the recent Shadow Lugia raids, calling them “totally pointless.”

Pokemon Go’s October 2023 Team Go Rocket takeover event is in full swing, meaning players can challenge the evil team for a chance to catch Shadow Regigigas and Shadow Lugia.

Shadow Lugia, specifically, will be showing up as a 5-star Shadow Raid, which means trainers who want to challenge it will have to find a nearby Raid in person with other players.

Unfortunately, it looks like rural Pokemon Go fans aren’t having much luck with Shadow Lugia’s Raid, with some fans labeling it as “totally pointless” thanks to the lack of people showing up to take it on.

Pokemon Go rural solo players struggle with Shadow Lugia raid

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit gained traction among a section of the community after one player shared their poor luck with finding other players to take on the Shadow Lugia raid with.

“How is a solo player meant to catch shadow Lugia when all of the raids seem to be local-only?,” the OP asked other fans.

Many other players seemed to share the trainer’s woes as they also noted the difficulty of taking on a Shadow Lugia raid, let alone catching one for themselves.

“Yeah totally pointless. I live in a quiet area where hardly anyone plays. So you’re never going to get 5 people at once in the same park/area to do a Shadow raid. I went into town this morning hoping there would be some joining Lugia raids. Not a single person.” said one fan.

Another trainer noted that even with enough trainers to begin the raid, it’s still incredibly difficult to actually catch Shadow Lugia.

“Problem is, Lugia is so tanky that a majority of players will struggle to win since the average trainer group should have 8+ to even have a shot at beating it.”

Shadow Raid reception has been hit or miss among fans, and it’s clear that plenty of trainers are struggling yet again with Shadow Lugia.