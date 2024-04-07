Pokemon Go players demand Niantic brings back one OG feature

The Pokemon Go community has called for Niantic to return the classic loading screens from the original version of the game.

Pokemon Go players often reminisce and express their desires for Niantic to bring back classic features and forgotten about Pokemon.

One that has proved popular, with nearly four thousand upvotes later, was from Pokemon Go player ImBurntToast21. They shared nine classic loading screens from years gone by and stated: “The old loading screens just hit different.”

“Oh man that first one is so nostalgic,” a player responded. This was echoed by many as it depicted the first ever loading screen that launched with the mobile game back in 2016.

Various OG trainers chimed in to reminisce. “So many memories. Thanks I feel old now”, one said, as another jokingly replied: “What do you mean old. They were the just the last couple loading screens…. right….”

It included various fan favorites, such as those from New Year celebrations, but, the ones that featured simplistic screens with iconic Pokemon were missed the most.

Steelix was one of these: “I love that the general safety vibe I got from a lot of these was ‘Be aware of your surroundings because you might run into a Steelix or something’.”

Others commented that “Gengar is still a favorite of mine,” and that “the Gyarados one lives rent free in my head since the first days.”

Despite one stating: “this is pure nostalgia for the earlier days. They all look very bad when compared to anything recent,” the consensus was that the OG Loading Screens were “so much better.”

One player replied: “Yeah. The modern ones look really good, but the ones that showed a trainer really did hit different. It gave a Pokemon Snap feel of being there with the Pokemon that was so good.”

“Those were the days we took for granted,” a player said, with one following up in regards to Niantic that “they mostly only care about money now, they never listen to the players and just throw out events every week that are either repeats or just trash Pokemon days that nobody wants.”

