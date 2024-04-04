GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go players debate which hundos are the most “pointless”

Eleni Thomas
Sandygast in Pokemon GoNiantic

Pokemon Go players compare which hundos are the most “pointless” in the game amid backlash surrounding their rarity.

Over the years, the Pokemon Go community has shared just how hard it can be to come across a hundo Pokemon. Players comparing the chances of discovering one and claiming it to be even more difficult than finding a Shiny. 

A type of encounter that historically has been the hardest in the Pokemon franchise.

But what is a hundo Pokemon? Putting it simply, a hundo Pokemon is when all stats are completely maxed out. This is considered to be a 4-star Pokemon based on its attack, defense, and HP stats.

While finding a 4-star Pokemon is a tricky endeavor in Pokemon Go, fans almost unanimously agree that the difficulty in finding them is not worth it. 

As such, a new Reddit thread spawning from the Pokemon Go community has posed the question to players. “What’s the most pointless perfect 4* Pokémon you have?”

The Reddit thread has been inundated with comments from fellow fans, all of which discussing and debating which hundo Pokemon is the most “pointless.”

One PoGo player commented, “I’ve only ever caught 1 perfect 4* shadow, and it’s Spoink. So I think that ranks pretty low.”

Another added, “I got 2 perfect spheals .. but the NON-EVOLVING ONE!!!”

The OP shared their pick, including an image of their hundo Wurmple sporting a birthday hat.

A third also shared, “I have a f**king 4* bday event Bulbasaur that can’t evolve”

