Pokemon Go players argue game is “more fun” in between events

Pokemon Go fans sparked a debate among the community after some players argued the game is “more fun” in between events.

As a live service title, Pokemon Go is constantly receiving new content in the form of events, like the Sizeable Surprises event beginning in April 2024.

However, some fans of the mobile game sparked a debate in the community after one trainer made a post on TheSilphRoad subreddit that argued the game is “more fun” in between events rather than during them.

The OP said, “Pokemon GO has been more fun in between events than during most events,” and explained a major part of the argument had to do with Pokemon spawn diversity.

“When the events aren’t up, I have had extremely diverse and fun spawns,” the trainer said. “…Stardust was boosted during Weather Week and while that did incentivize catching, the Pokemon that were out weren’t interesting at all.”

Many players agreed that diversity in Pokemon spawns simply makes the game more interesting to play. “I’ve said for years now that event spawns should not be the only spawns,” said one fan.

Another said, “Spawn diversity is a huge point of contention for me with this game. It would be so much better to have diverse spawns regularly, but it happens only from time to time.”

However, others pushed back and offered positives of constant event spawns. “Personally I prefer event time as I can focus on a single set of goals that the event offers rather than hoping something I want pops up,” one fan said.

While members of the Pokemon Go community are certainly split on the issue, it seems one thing is clear: a bit more balance in spawn diversity during events would go a long way for the player base.