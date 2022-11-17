Pokemon Go trainers demand Niantic change wild spawns

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Pokemon Go trainers are demanding Niantic provide more variety to the game’s wild spawns, calling them “useless” and “repetitive.”

Over the last few years, Pokemon Go has greatly increased the available ‘mon in the game. And with Gen 9 about to be released, it’s only going to grow even more.

Many trainers have slammed Niantic in the past for making it hard to shiny hunt in the game due to the game preventing evolutions from being shiny.

Trainers demand Pokemon Go wild spawn change

On November 16, Redditor Mr_x004 posted their complaint to the Pokemon Go subreddit. In the post, they call the wild spawns in the game “extremely repetitive.”

“Despite rapidly adding new Pokemon to the point where there are nearly 800 — the spawns almost always feel extremely repetitive,” they said.

“This is not a new problem with the game, but I’ve noticed it now with this event where the wild spawns are almost all useless. Why does a game with nearly 800 potential encounters always limit us to like 12 spawns for weeks at a time? Imagine if spawn restrictions were almost entirely lifted and any unevolved pokemon from every generation could appear — a pool of literal hundreds.”

As the Reddit post gained traction on the site, other players took to the comments agreeing with the OP’s comments.

One user replied: “You’re telling me Swinub, Bidoof, Rattata, Golbat, Starly, Wingull, Swalot, and Gulpin aren’t something you wanna see every time you open the app for the last week?!?”

Others, however, want to see Pokemon Go provide spawns more equally in some areas instead of one or two super common ‘mon: “I’d like to see an event where everything that can spawn, spawns equally. The diversity would be crazy.”

Another user slammed Niantic’s Daily Adventure Incense, as they receive event spawns while using it instead of the advertised “rare” encounters.

“What I find really disgusting about events is that the daily incense, which was supposed to attract rare and noncommon pokémon, gives you exactly the same monsters that are already in the wild during the event, and right now almost all wild pokémon are garbage.”