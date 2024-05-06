GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go players all agree one task isn’t worth doing

Scott Baird
Pokemon Go players all agree one task isn't worth doingThe Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go’s latest event has disappointed fans after filler tasks began to plague their experience, and plenty have had enough.

Pokemon Go has the MMO issue of constantly tapping the player’s in-game resources to ensure they keep playing. Items are spent catching wild Pokemon and recovering from battles, which you then need to replenish.

The research tasks in Pokemon Go can be a great source of items, depending on the time and effort required to unlock them. In some cases, living near a PokeStop can make these tasks irrelevant.

The worst is when a task burns more resources than you can earn back—case in point: the Glitz and Glam event. Completing the special research tasks in this event will unlock an encounter with Diancie as well as give you some of its Mega Energy.

The problem, as fans have discussed online, is that some of the tasks are filled with bad rewards. Two tasks involve powering up particularly bad Pokemon, with one offering 3 Pinap Berries for powering up 20 Pokemon and another giving 10 Great Balls for powering up 25 Pokemon.

The rewards for these tasks are worth less than the Stardust you’ll spend powering up the Pokemon, as Great Balls and Pinap Berries are common loot from PokeStops, Gifts, and tasks.

One player did suggest making a tag for Pokemon that you’ll want to power up further down the line so that you can save them for events like this and kill two birds with one stone. Whether the rewards are worth even this much effort is debatable.

Understandably, not every goal in Pokemon Go will be exciting or thrilling, but it should at least reward the player’s time. Powering up a group of Pokemon can take a while, and a handful of berries or Poke Balls aren’t worth the effort, other than mindlessly keeping the player in the game world.

