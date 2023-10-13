Pokemon Go player stunned after finding wild Rhyperior with huge CP

A Pokemon Go player was left stunned after they stumbled upon a wild Rhyperior with an incredibly high CP value.

The name of the game in Pokemon Go is catching wild monsters to fill out the Pokedex, train up, and use for battle.

For many players who enjoy taking on difficult raids or climbing the ranks in PvP, having Pokemon with high CP, or Combat Power, is a must.

However, it can sometimes be difficult to find Pokemon with high CP in the wild. That’s exactly why one trainer was left shocked after they stumbled upon a wild Rhyperior that boasted an impressive CP value.

Pokemon Go player finds wild Rhyperior powerhouse

A trainer going by the username ARllyBadUser shared their encounter with the wild Rhyperior through a post on the Pokemon Go subreddit.

The trainer said “I didn’t even KNOW you could encounter such a high CP Pokemon in the wild,” and included two screenshots that showed the trainer finding and battling the 3218 CP Rhyperior.

Many were impressed with the Rhyperior, with some commenting that it wasn’t terribly far off from the highest CP Pokemon one can catch in the wild.

“The highest CP ‘Mon you can obtain in the wild currently would be a Level 35 100IV Slaking which would have a CP of 4115,” noted one trainer. However, as Slaking is not really considered an offensive powerhouse, Rhyperior could see much more use in Raids or PvP.

Other trainers opted to share their own experiences of the highest CP Pokemon they found in the wild. Caught a 3195 Salamence the other day,” said one fan, while another commented, “I caught a 3700 CP Slaking but he appeared in the wild as ???.”

Some trainers were simply surprised Rhyperior could be found in the wild using Daily Adventure Incense. While it wasn’t the Galarian Bird the OP was hoping for, it seems they were still pretty pleased with the Incesnse haul for the day.