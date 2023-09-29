Pokemon Go fan shows off the luckiest Daily Adventure Incense ever

A Pokemon Go player showed off their luckiest Daily Adventure Incense and the community was stunned at their luck.

One of the biggest white whales of Pokemon Go is the collective Galarian Legendary bird trio, which are notoriously hard to track down and catch.

For those who may not know, these elusive Legendaries are only available to catch using Daily Adventure Incense. This, combined with their high flee rate, makes it exceedingly difficult to actually snag one.

However, one lucky trainer managed to defeat the odds in more ways than one by capturing two Galarian Legendary birds in a nail-biting fashion.

Pokemon Go trainer catches two Galarian birds on low battery

The post came from a trainer on the Pokemon Go subreddit, through a thread titled, “2 Birds 1 incense. In disbelief.”

The OP attached a screenshot of their Daily Incense use which showed Pokemon like Drowzee, Feebas, and Eevee alongside a Galarian Moltres and Articuno.

While this in and of itself was rare, many fans were concerned with just how much batter the trainer had left while encountering these elusive Legendaries.

It just wouldn’t feel urgent and complete if your battery was in the green. That’d be too easy… But no, the critically low battery really makes this achievement stand out,” noted one impressed player.

According to the OP, they used their Daily Adventure Incense at the end of their workday, which drained most of their battery. “Wasn’t expecting it but maybe low battery, high risk/reward is the bird strat,” they said.

Others were curious as to what Poke Balls they ended up using to catch the birds, with one fan asking if they had to use their Master Ball on an encounter.

“Masterball for Moltres sadly,” they admitted. “I panicked. I want the Zapdos mainly, so after naming it ‘not zapdos,’ Articuno showed up.”

While this low battery strategy may have worked this time, those trainers looking to catch these rare birds should always top up on phone charges just in case.

