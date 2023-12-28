Pokemon Go player celebrates “stupidly rare” early catch

A Pokemon Go player managed an incredibly lucky first encounter, leading to them catching one of the most frustrating Pokemon in the game.

Like in the mainline games, Pokemon Go has many rare Pokemon that are difficult to catch. This could be due to a low spawn rate or the fact that they’re tied to difficult challenges, such as completing Raids, or are only available during limited events.

It’s possible to trade Pokemon in Pokemon Go, but this method has its limits. Plenty of players also want to capture a rare Pokemon for themselves. After all, that’s the whole point of the game, so relying on shortcuts devalues the reason to play.

There’s one Pokemon that’s particularly annoying to catch, as it hides in plain sight, using its special ability to masquerade as other Pokemon. It can spawn more during special events but will otherwise only appear due to random chance.

A Pokemon Go player caught a Ditto at the start of the game

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit has shared a screenshot of their game, having just started. The player had the incredible luck of capturing a Ditto as their first Pokemon after landing their starter Pikachu and beginning the game.

While not a Legendary or Mythical Pokemon, Ditto is hard to find because it appears as another Pokemon on the overworld. This means that you can only ever catch one randomly by grabbing every Pokemon you see, which can take a long time.

“Ditto as your first Pokémon outside the starter is stupidly rare,” one user wrote, while another said, “I started playing in 2019. I caught my first ditto last week. What the actual f—.”

Technically, there can be rarer instances of this catch at the start of the game. Shiny Ditto exists in Pokemon Go as do versions with incredibly good or bad stats, but a bog-standard Ditto can still be a nightmare to find, even during events with an increased spawn rate.

Catching a Ditto straight away is a great way to start off your Pokemon Go journey, as it introduces the thrill of encountering a rare Pokemon in the wild. The Pokemon Go social media channels are full of players bragging about their rare finds, and an early Ditto is definitely worth crowing about.

