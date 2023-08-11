Pokemon Go player catches Shiny Pokemon using flip phone

Catching a Shiny in Pokemon Go is nothing new, with tons taking their place in the game and players’ Pokedex – but one user has taken their Shiny catching skill to a different level, both winning a raid and catching a Shiny using a flip phone.

There are so many impressive feats in Pokemon Go, from catching powerful Shundos to encountering three Legendary Birds with just one regular Daily Incense. However, few impressive plays extend to the type of phone the player is using.

One user has taken that to heart, managing to both win a raid and catch a Shiny Gyarados on their flip phone.

Pokemon Go player completes raid & catches Shiny with a flip phone

Posting his feat onto Reddit, one Pokemon Go user shared a series of images of their shiny Gyarados waiting to be caught on their flip phone and the stats it ended up having. “I raided on a flip phone and was awarded with a shiny” exclaimed the player, clearly thrilled at their rather unique experience.

The post quickly garnered plenty of support, with players flocking to either congratulate the player or share their disbelief regarding the phone he caught the Pokemon on.

“My main question is how did you manage this” wondered one commenter. Shortly after, the OP shared more details, explaining “with a bit of difficulty, since the phone runs resource intensive apps rather slowly. This isn’t like most flip phones – the display is touchscreen and it can run most Android apps!”

They went on to explain that this is a more modern flip phone, rather than the ones that could only run Snake. One user found the revelation to be hilarious, joking: “I was imagining you mashing the arrow keys trying to throw an excellent curveball.”

Along with disbelief, many took to the comments to congratulate the player, with most exclaiming “Congrats on the flip phone shiny” or “Congrats on the unconventional shiny!”

While catching a Shiny Pokemon is always a lucky experience, this unconventional catch certainly takes the rarity to a new level.