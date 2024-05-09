Pokemon conspiracy theories could shed light on scrapped evolutions

With so many years of history and literally hundreds of Pokemon, fans of the franchise have cooked up plenty of theories over the years to try and fill in some of the gaps of the games, or just to solve some of the biggest mysteries.

Even now fans are having a great time discussing these, as a Reddit post asks other Pokemon fans, “What’s a Pokemon ‘conspiracy theory’ you believe, no matter how dumb?” With hundreds of answers, it seems the community has plenty so say on the matter.

The person behind the post, called drygnfyre, describes a few of the popular ones in the community, including the theories that “Venonat was originally going to evolve into Butterfree, and Metapod evolved into Venomoth” and that “Alomomola was going to be a Luvdisc evolution”.

While Pokemon is very unlikely to address speculation, the alarming similarities in Venonat and Butterfree have been a source of rumors for years, and perhaps just some shuffling of resources while Red & Blue were in development ended up splitting up this intended duo.

Meanwhile, Luvdisc and Alomomola feel even more obvious given how unique both the Pokemon’s designs are, as it seems unlikely The Pokemon Company wanted two completely separate Pokemon based on heart-shaped fish.

But, as the post describes, Pokemon Black & White’s mission as a “reboot gen” may have ended up cutting all ties with previous generations. Perhaps Tauros was even meant to evolve into Bouffalant?

Other fans shared their own wild theories, though many feel uncannily close to the truth. One such comment says, “N, at least in some points in the story, was just a Zoroark. I don’t think N himself is a Zoroark or that there’s no N. I think that in some points, N has gotten Zoroark to fill in for him.”

While not every comment seems to agree with the sentiment, one user had some fun with the idea, adding the comment, “If you rotate N, its a Z”, prompting another to add “pokemon Z confirmed”.

Finally, another theory is a fairly silly one, as another person comments, “We never got a Mega Dragonite bc Dragoniteite”. It would be a shame if this one is true, but at least fans have the upcoming Pokemon Legends Z-A and the return of Mega Evolution to keep this dream alive.