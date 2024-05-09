GamingPokemon

Pokemon conspiracy theories could shed light on scrapped evolutions

Nathan Ellingsworth
The Pokemon Venonat and Butterfree appear next to each other against a blurred backgroundThe Pokemon Company

With so many years of history and literally hundreds of Pokemon, fans of the franchise have cooked up plenty of theories over the years to try and fill in some of the gaps of the games, or just to solve some of the biggest mysteries.

Even now fans are having a great time discussing these, as a Reddit post asks other Pokemon fans, “What’s a Pokemon ‘conspiracy theory’ you believe, no matter how dumb?” With hundreds of answers, it seems the community has plenty so say on the matter.

The person behind the post, called drygnfyre, describes a few of the popular ones in the community, including the theories that “Venonat was originally going to evolve into Butterfree, and Metapod evolved into Venomoth” and that “Alomomola was going to be a Luvdisc evolution”.

While Pokemon is very unlikely to address speculation, the alarming similarities in Venonat and Butterfree have been a source of rumors for years, and perhaps just some shuffling of resources while Red & Blue were in development ended up splitting up this intended duo.

Meanwhile, Luvdisc and Alomomola feel even more obvious given how unique both the Pokemon’s designs are, as it seems unlikely The Pokemon Company wanted two completely separate Pokemon based on heart-shaped fish.

But, as the post describes, Pokemon Black & White’s mission as a “reboot gen” may have ended up cutting all ties with previous generations. Perhaps Tauros was even meant to evolve into Bouffalant?

Other fans shared their own wild theories, though many feel uncannily close to the truth. One such comment says, “N, at least in some points in the story, was just a Zoroark. I don’t think N himself is a Zoroark or that there’s no N. I think that in some points, N has gotten Zoroark to fill in for him.”

While not every comment seems to agree with the sentiment, one user had some fun with the idea, adding the comment, “If you rotate N, its a Z”, prompting another to add “pokemon Z confirmed”.

Finally, another theory is a fairly silly one, as another person comments, “We never got a Mega Dragonite bc Dragoniteite”. It would be a shame if this one is true, but at least fans have the upcoming Pokemon Legends Z-A and the return of Mega Evolution to keep this dream alive.

About The Author

Nathan Ellingsworth

Nathan is a Senior Writer at Dexerto, leading our Pokemon coverage. They got their start with print magazines ranging from Switch Player to lock-on, before writing Nintendo &amp; Pokemon-focused pieces for The Gamer, Nintendo Life, Pocket Tactics, and more. They're obsessed with Shiny-hunting, Pokemon TCG, rhythm games, and RPGs.

keep reading
Umbreon Delta Pokemon card with Moonbreon background.
Pokemon
5 Umbreon Pokemon cards that are better than Moonbreon
Em Stonham
Mega Rayquaza Evolution in the Pokemon TCG
Pokemon
Pokemon TCG players discover Mega Evolutions are bilingual
Scott Baird
A pixelated sprite of Pikachu appears in front of a blurred screenshot of the game Terraria
Pokemon
Terraria meets Pokemon in “absolutely ridiculous” custom map
Nathan Ellingsworth
A screenshot from the Pokemon anime shows a Shiny Metagross and their trainer Stephen
Pokemon
Even Lv. 50 Pokemon GO players can’t find this rare ‘mon
Nathan Ellingsworth
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech