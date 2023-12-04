Pokemon Go player bizarrely surrounded by Pokemon ‘debt collectors’

A Pokemon Go player has revealed a screenshot where Pokemon surround them in a scene that looks like it’s from a different game.

The Pokemon Go experience can be drastically different for each player, depending of where they live in the world. A person in a big city will be inundated with PokeStops and Gyms, which is doubly true for people who live near locations popular with tourists.

The people who live in remote locations have a pretty different Pokemon Go experience, as PokeStops are less frequent and can be out of the way, forcing them to travel to interact with the game. The poor Pokemon Go players in Antarctica struggle to find any PokeStops.

This difference in experience was perfectly displayed in a new Reddit post, which shows just how amazing Pokemon Go can be under the right circumstances and how the rest of the game can look so barren by comparison.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go player surrounded by “debt collector” Snorlax squad in rare sight

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit has uploaded a screenshot where their avatar is surrounded by Snorlax, making it look like they’re trying to intimidate the main character, leading to other users comparing them to “debt collectors.”

What’s most interesting about this image is the sheer number of Pokemon and PokeStops in the picture. This is an alien sight for many players, who usually only see a handful of interactable objects out on the overworld when playing Pokemon Go.

“Must be nice. More pokestops in this screenshot than I have in a 10 mile radius,” one user writes, while another says, “One day, I will visit PokeStop City. As of now, it’s still a myth as far as I’m concerned. No such thing as a place with more than two gyms and three pokestops!!!”

Another player also expressed their despair at the sight of such glorious Pokemon Go activity, “As someone who lived in the middle of nowhere and now in a city with hardly any players left seeing this image brings me pain. I never knew there could be so many Pokémon or stops.”

It’s a shame Pokemon Go isn’t always this active, but then, if it was, fans would become desensitized to the amount of content on offer. Some players can only dedicate a few minutes of their day to the game, so keeping the gameplay loop to a few digestible activities makes it more fulfilling for them.