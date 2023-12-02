Pokemon Go trainer stunned after Disney trip overflows with PokeStops

A Pokemon Go trainer was left stunned after their trip to a Disney theme park was overflowing with PokeStops and fellow trainers.

One of the most recognizable elements of Pokemon Go are PokeStops. These in-game signposts mark the location of real-world landmarks and give off a variety of rewards when spun.

While finding PokeStops are a fairly common occurrence for most trainers, those players who live in rural areas of the world often lament their lack of success at finding these in-game landmarks.

Rural or not, trainers are usually left stunned whenever they see an ocean of PokeStops in a populated area for the first time. This was the case for one fan after they took a trip to a Disney theme park.

Pokemon Go trainer’s trip to Disney is flooded with PokeStops

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit highlighted just how fun it is to go to a place where tons of trainers have congregated.

“We are at Disney today and I did not realize just how many pokestops are here,” the OP said. They included a screenshot of the park off in the distance, which showed tons of Gyms, Raids, and other PokeStops littering the surrounding area.

While certain heavily populated cities can sometimes house tons of PokeStops, one of the most common real-world locations that have a sea of in-game landmarks are theme parks.

Fans in the comments section shared their own experiences of traveling to places that were filled with PokeStops. “I thought Disney was crazy until I went to Japan. It’s almost overwhelming but it’s so cool to see 20 people in every raid,” said one trainer.

Others gave the trainer tips on how to capitalize on their lucky situation. “Remember to dump all your regular gifts and get some unique gifts,” said one fan.

The OP gave updates in the comments. They said, “Update: I went from having 1 Pokeball, 3 Great Ball, 7 Ultra Balls, and no Potions to now 9 Max Potions, 3 Hyper, 3 Super, 6 Normal, and 88 Poke Balls, 26 Great Balls, and 21 Ultra Balls.”

Fans traveling to theme parks in the future should try to take advantage of the unique situation in Pokemon Go, but also take time to enjoy the trip as well.