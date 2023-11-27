Pokemon Go community rallies for player who wants PokeStops in Antarctica

A Pokemon Go player has turned to the community to help establish PokeStops in Antarctica, as their partner is stationed there and is cut off from a lot of Pokemon Go content.

The PokeStops in Pokemon Go are stationed in places of interest. Some of them are removed over time when they stop becoming relevant, though a few PokeStops from Gen 7 have survived over the years, eluding deletion.

Access to PokeStops is vital for many players, as some of the research tasks in Pokemon Go involve spinning PokeStops. They’re also an easy way to stock up on items and Poke Balls, especially for those lucky enough to live near one.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

People living in remote areas tend to have a harder time finding PokeStops, as many are tied to landmarks or tourist locations. At least one player lives in the most remote region of them all, but they may soon have help finding PokeStops among the ice and snow.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go player needs help establishing PokeStops in Antarctica

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit has asked players for help in submitting a PokeStop to Antarctica, as their boyfriend is stationed at an Australian research base in the area, and isn’t high enough level to submit one to Niantic himself.

Article continues after ad

The other users in the thread mentioned that there’s at least one PokeStop in Antarctica in McMurdo Station, though it’s unclear how easy it would be to get to. Journeying across Antarctica isn’t as easy as jumping in a car and going on a road trip.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Regardless, users in the thread offered to help out by sending lots of Pokemon Go Gifts to ensure that the player doesn’t lose out on items.

Article continues after ad

One user writes, “I’d be happy to send him gifts without him sending any back (since he doesn’t have any pokestops to get gifts at). I send my friends daily gifts even if they don’t send me gifts,”

Another user commented, “There’s a sub for POGO friends and I imagine most folks would love to have an Antarctica friend for the regional Vivilions there. I know I’d love to have friend from Antarctica.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s possible for new PokeStops to be approved within weeks or months, so hopefully, the players in Antarctica will get a PokeStop established during their stay. That way, they can stock up on gear and complete research tasks without missing out.