Pokemon Go potentially teases new co-op features with cryptic teaser image

Pokemon Go has released a cryptic teaser image that potentially points to long-rumored co-op features coming soon.

While many features included in Pokemon Go are built around playing with other people, like Raid Battles and PvP, there are still a handful of areas where co-op play in the mobile game could be improved.

Niantic has made strides to improve communication between communication through things like the Campfire app, but that is a tertiary experience outside of Pokemon Go itself.

Article continues after ad

However, Pokemon Go has now released a cryptic teaser image that may be pointing towards long-rumored co-op options in the app itself — which could be coming sooner than expected.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go may have just teased new co-op features

On October 11, 2023, the official Pokemon Go Twitter/X account posted a simple image. The image was a real-world picture of a park, with four different colored trainers silhouttes next to a Raid.

Alongside the teaser image, the tweet included the ‘Eyes’ and ‘Partying face’ emojis along with the hashtag “GOStartTheParty.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

This teaser led many to believe that the long-rumored and previously leaked PartyPlay feature would be coming sooner than expected.

For those who may have missed the news, in September 2023 Pokemon Go dataminers uncovered internal data labeled “PartyPlay” in the 0.283.0 update.

According to the leaks, this PartyPlay feature would allow four players to team up and share their locations with one another. Additionally, this new feature would allow parties to have unique interactions with Raids, Routes, and Challenges.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Considering the teaser image includes four distinct trainer avatars, a Raid, and the phrase “Start the Party,” it seems likely the details found within the leak are fairly accurate.

Unfortunately, more concrete details surrounding these leaked features are still scarce. Hopefully, it won’t be too much longer until Niantic officially reveals this new PartyPlay feature and gives a date on when fans can expect it to role out.