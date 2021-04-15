Pokemon Go New Pokémon Snap event announced: date & time, Shiny Smeargle, more - Dexerto

To celebrate the launch of New Pokemon Snap on the Nintendo Switch, Niantic has announced a special Pokemon Go event. From when it gets going to the rewards you can expect, here’s everything you need to know.

New Pokemon Snap is all set to launch on April 30 after a 22-year break in the series. In order to celebrate the brand new release, Niantic is throwing a special celebration in Pokemon Go.

Focusing on Pokemon in the Lental region, trainers will be able to get their hands on rare Pokemon along with a ton of unique goodies. Here’s all there is to know about the brief limited-time celebration.

Advertisement

The New Pokémon Snap Celebration date & start time

No different to other bite-sized events in Pokemon Go, you’ll only have a short window to jump in and engage with this one.

The New Pokemon Snap celebration gets underway on Thursday, April 29 at 10 AM and runs through to Sunday, May 2, at 8 PM.

Read More: Every Pokemon confirmed in New Pokemon Snap so far

This gives you just four days to celebrate the new game release and collect everything on offer. Make sure you jump in quick before it’s too late. Below is a rundown of what’s up for grabs.

The New Pokémon Snap Celebration features

Boosted Spawn rates: Pokemon inspired by deserts, jungles, and underwater landscapes of the Lental region will be appearing more often. This includes the likes of Lotad, Cacnea, and Ducklet.

Shiny Smeargle: The Smeargle Pokemon will be appearing more often than usual throughout the event. Not only that, but a Shiny Smeargle may also appear.

Increased Lental region Pokemon in raids: Vaporeon, Meganium, and Trapinch will all be appearing more often in raids during the celebration.

Event exclusives: Exclusive Field Research and Timed Research will also be available. Additionally, trainers can nab an exclusive camera avatar and camera-themed Gift sticker.

Whether you’ve been holding out for New Pokemon Snap or you’re more of a casual Pokemon Go player, this limited-time event has something for everyone.

Advertisement

Read More: Everything new in New Pokemon Snap

If you’re eagerly awaiting the new release, test yourself with our ultimate Pokemon Snap quiz and brush up on the N64 classic before April 30.