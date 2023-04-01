Pokemon Go player discovers max Gimmighoul Coins is only enough to evolve 10 Gholdengo

One Pokemon Go player has figured out how many Gholdengos trainers can obtain with the max number of Gimmighoul Coins.

Introduced in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Gholdengo evolves from Gimmighoul after collecting 999 Gimmighoul Coins. Gimmighoul Coins are scattered across the Paldea region, but watchtowers are the best farming location.

In February 2022, Pokemon Go added Roaming Form Gimmighoul to the mobile game’s Pokedex. To catch Roaming Form Gimmighoul, players must send postcards to Scarlet & Violet and link their Go accounts to their Nintendo Switch. However, one trainer discovered users could only evolve 10 Gimmighouls into Gholdengo.

How many Gholdengos can Pokemon Go players get?

On The Silph Road subreddit, user MediumRareSashimi boasted his 9999 Gimmighoul Coins. Each Gimmighoul costs 999 Coins to transform into Gholdengo. After some quick math, Pokemon Go’s max amount of Gimmighoul Coins could evolve 10 Gimmighoul into Gholdengo.

MediumRareSashimi’s Gimmighoul bank account ultimately shocked many users compared to their amount. samedreamchina wrote, “Me sat here with 12 coins.”

“I’m ready to do something strange for some change,” marlowe227 remarked.

“Someone needs to learn about sharing the wealth,” wamdueCastle added. “I am about to go Robin Hood here.”

While gathering 999 Gimmighoul Coins can prove a challenge, one trainer discovered an easy method to earn the change quickly.

After sending postcards, Pokemon Go players receive a Golden Lure. Golden Lures can turn Pokestops gold and attracts Gimmighoul to the area. In addition to their own Pokestops, users can spin other trainers’ Golden Lures to gain Gimmighoul Coins.

According to the helpful trainer, they collected 30 Coins from three spins on one gold Pokestop. Additionally, walking beside a Buddy Gimmighoul can speed up the process.

Despite Gholdengo being a challenge to obtain, the Steel/Ghost Pokemon is beneficial in Ghost and Psychic-type Tera Raids. To find out the best Gholdengo build to gather Herba Mystica, check out our guide for a good strategy.