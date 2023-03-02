Pokemon Go trainer discovers helpful trick for earning Gimmighoul coins

Pokemon Go players need a lot of Gimmighoul coins to evolve Roaming Form Gimmighoul and trainers have found a helpful trick to speed up the process.

Three months after Gimmighoul made its debut in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, the tiny Ghost-type has also arrived in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go is the only place trainers can catch Roaming Form Gimmighoul, similar to how the Meltan and Melmetal were tied to the mobile game in an exclusive event.

Like Meltan, trainers need to gather a bunch of resources called Gimmighoul coins to evolve it into Gholdengo, but doing so takes a lot of time and effort. Thankfully, trainers have discovered an easier way to build a supply of Gimmighoul coins to expedite the process.

Pokemon Go fans find helpful trick during Gimmighoul event

A post on TheSilphRoad subreddit let other Pokemon Go players that they can actually spin other people’s Golden Lures out on the field to get extra Gimmighoul coins.

Golden Lures are resources trainers can earn by sending out Postcards. The first Postcard sent will net players the Coin Bag, but each subsequent Postcard will give a Golden Lure.

Using a Golden Lure turns a PokeStop gold and helps lure nearby Gimmighoul to the location. Walking with a Buddy Gimmighoul and spinning Golden PokeStop give Gimmighoul coins, and fans need to collect 999 coins to evolve the tiny Ghost Pokemon.

While it seems that hovering around other trainers’ Golden PokeStops won’t spawn Gimmighoul to catch, these PokeStops can be spun multiple times for additional coins. According to the OP, they were able to get 30 coins from just three spins but each spin seems to give a random number of coins.

Additionally, Niantic is giving away a free, limited-time Gold Box alongside the Gimmighoul event that contains nine Gimmighoul coins.

Though it will undoubtedly take quite some time to earn 999 Gimmighoul coins, hopefully, this helpful tip also players get the job done slightly faster.