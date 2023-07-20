Pokemon Go just made it easier to add friends during Raids and fans are loving it

Pokemon Go players have expressed excitement over a new feature for Raids that will allow friend requests from fellow participants.

Pokemon Go Raids have been a hot topic in recent months, after Niantic nerfed Remote Raids in April. It was a move that frustrated some, especially those that live in rural areas and claimed it’s “impossible” to set up an in-person Raid.

Recently, though, Niantic has added a new feature that will likely benefit those who are able to frequently participate in in-person Raids.

Pokemon Go players now have the option to allow friend requests from those who are in the same Raid, a move that should help with the XP grind.

New raid feature in Pokemon Go makes it easier to add friends

Niantic has added the new feature in Pokemon Go’s Settings page. The “Allow Friend Requests from Raid Members” feature, when enabled, gives Go players the ability to receive friend requests from those who are participating in the same Raid.

The option to add more friends in Pokemon Go gives trainers the increased ability to receive gifts, and in turn, gain XP in the mobile game.

Players on social media reacted positively to the news of the new feature.

One player called the addition, “[a] surprise but a welcomed one. Actually a step in the right direction for once.”

Another player commented that there’s a Gym in the trainer’s apartment complex, and this should make it easier to befriend players that commonly frequent it in the vicinity. “…I see the same players in the lobby a lot but we all raid from our apartments from what I can tell so I’ve never met them. I’ve been wanting this option just for that.”

The Raid feature comes just in time for the Mega Tyranitar Raid that’s set to begin on July 25, as well as the Regidrago 5-Star Raids that will also start on the same date.