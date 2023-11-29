Pokemon Go glitch combines Obstagoon and Lechonk into horrifying creature

One Pokemon Go found an Obstagoon had morphed into a strange new creature thanks to a glitch and the presence of Lechonk.

Pokemon Go’s interface has been prone to bugs, as players have widely reported that have seen their Pokemon turn into strange new ones or be just a little too close to one another.

A case in point came earlier this year when an Eelektrik and Garchomp got a little too close for comfort and things looked rather inappropriate.

Recently, a Pokemon Go trainer posted yet another one of these glitches. This time, the Galar region Pokemon Obstagoon had seemingly turned into a pig with arms thanks to an interface bug.

Pokemon Go trainer finds eye-popping bug

On the Pokemon Go subreddit, a trainer that goes by the name “Pickrzz” posted an image of what could be considered a very bizarre glitch.

The individual found that Obstagoon, which was set as the player’s Buddy, had glitched into a Lechonk. Rather than just seeing Obstagoon on its own, the game glitched to form a pig with the arms and head of an Obstagoon.

Needless to say, fellow Pokemon Go trainers were perplexed by the bug.

One Pokemon Go user wrote regarding the glitch, “Obstagoon didn’t get the message that [Halloween’s] done with and still has his [Lechonk] costume on.” Another simply stated, “Wtf did they morph or did someone get hungry?”

Others, meanwhile, tried to figure out a new name for the fused Pokemon.

One trainer recommended to name the duo either Legoon or Obstachonk. Another thought of the name Zigzagachonk, a play off of Obstagoon’s pre-evolution form Zigzagoon.

This isn’t the first time an armless Pokemon suddenly gained some via a glitch. Just a few weeks ago, a Wooper and a Geodude glitched out in the wild to form a new Pokemon that some stated looked ready to fight.