Pokemon Go fans praises new storage layout “it looks so good!”

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

A new update for Pokemon Go will help players manage their storage. While it isn’t out for everyone yet, those who have access to it early are delighted with the easy use and visibility.

Pokemon Go fans are currently buckling down for the first part of the Winter Holiday event spanning December 15 through December 23. Mega Glalie has debuted in Mega Raids, players can purchase a Timed Research for the event, and Wild Encounter Pokemon are wearing adorable outfits to celebrate the festive season.

However, alongside these exciting tasks and challenges, Niantic has also started rolling out a new storage update that overhauls the layout of player bags. Previously, the steadily increasing number of items in bags were cluttered and required a good deal of scrolling to properly go through. However, the new Pokemon Go bag layout seems to fix many of these issues.

Article continues after ad

Those who have received the storage update will find their Pokeballs, Berries, and healing items neatly organized under subheads – and fans are absolutely loving it.

Pokemon Go fans applaud a much needed storage change

In a Twitter post by Tracylise_, the Pokemon Go player shows off the previous bag storage against the updated version. The happy player comments, “Just updated my PoGo app and I was one of the chosen ones (apparently this feature didn’t rollout to everyone… Yet). It looks soooo good! I give it 10/10”.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Pokemon Go update is a hit with those who have access to it already, leaving those still waiting green with envy.

Article continues after ad

One player states “It’s such a great update. I love it! Nice quality of life update for the item bag.” while another adds, “I got the update too and I’m so happy they changed it. It’s so better now”.

With so many items to manage, the improved organization of bag storage will likely continue to be a huge boost for Pokemon Go players. Hopefully, the update will roll out to all trainers in the coming days, offering some much-needed improvements to the game.