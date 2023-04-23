Pokemon Go fans may have discovered the 2023 Go Fest location

Eagle-eyed Pokemon Go fan may have spotted some evidence that points to the next location of the in-person Pokemon Go Fest 2023.

Pokemon Go fans will know that Go Fest is a annual celebration that has — in recent years —occurred in different locations around the world.

With Summer 2023 on the horizon, fans are eager to learn when the first Pokemon Go Fest event for 2023 will begin, as they’re generally set around June or July.

Now, some sharp Pokemon Go trainers may have just found some evidence that points to the North American location of Pokemon Go Fest 2023, set in the Pacific Northwest.

Pokemon Go players may have found Go Fest 2023 location

A post on TheSilphRoad subreddit, which has since been removed by the moderators at the time of writing, provided a link to a page on the VisitVancouverWashington website used to promote tourism in the city of Vancouver.

The blog is titled, “Vancouver GoFest” and lists the dates as June 3, 2023, to June 4, 2023, at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site, which is also considered a U.S. National Park.

VisitCancouverWA.com A webpage on the VisitVancouverWA.com website hosts information about a supposed Pokemon Go Fest for 2023.

The ‘About’ section of the blog post reads: “GoFest is a new event in Vancouver for Pokemon GO. The event will be run from Fort Vancouver, but attendees would disperse across the city after checking in.”

It goes on to describe the event in further detail, saying it will host “professional cosplay actors” to interact with guests who play “a game augmented reality mode where players can take a photo with their Pokemon.”

While this information has not been confirmed by Niantic as of yet, everything seems to be in line with typical Pokemon Go Fest events from past years.

There’s still plenty of time before the developer announces where the North American Go Fest 2023 event will take place, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to learn it will be taking place in Vancouver, WA, according to this information.