Pokemon Go fans clown ‘forgotten’ Let’s Go! Special Research task

Pokemon Go players are left wondering why the month-old Special Research task for the “Let’s Go!” event has not concluded yet.

Pokemon Go offers up a variety of events each month that offer players the chance to complete challenges and catch Pokemon to earn rewards.

With so many events to keep track of, it can be hard for fans to keep track of which events concluded when. However, now the same thing could be said of the game’s developer Niantic as well.

This is because trainers have noticed that Special Research from last month’s “Let’s Go!” event still hasn’t been completed, with no further details released.

Pokemon Go “Let’s Go!” Special Research left uncompleted

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit captured the community’s attention after the OP pointed out that the Let’s Go Special Research task has still not been completed.

For those who may not be aware, Pokemon Go hosted the Let’s Go event on March 21, 2023, with the Special Research tasks stopping at 4 of 6. The description for the fourth task read, “Professor Willow is currently performing an investigation regarding this research. Check back for more details soon!”

Unfortunately, after over a month since release, this task has yet to be updated with no new information on when more details may be coming.

Fans were quick to make jokes about the incomplete Special Research, with many suggesting the developer simply forgot about it. “Guaranteed Niantic forgot about this. It’s not like anyone there plays the game much less actually logs in to an account.”

Some joked that Professor Willow himself was leaving the task incomplete. “Hes fed up with niantic and boycotted like everyone else,” said one trainer, who referenced the fan movement to boycott the game following Remote Raid Pass changes.

Of course, there’s still a chance Niantic is simply waiting to continue the event in the future and has left the task incomplete in anticipation of this. Still, a month is a long time to wait for a Special Research event to conclude.