Pokemon Go fan shares “excellent” daily checklist

One Pokemon Go fan has diligently created and shared an “excellent” daily checklist for all players, to ensure they get the most out of the game.

Since its release in 2016, tons of new features and Pokemon have arrived on Pokemon Go. Now, fans have Routes, Party Play, tons of research, gifts, raids, gyms, battles, and so much more to explore throughout the game.

However, that can be a little overwhelming for both new and veteran players, especially if they’re looking to get the most out of their time in the game. Now, one player has created a daily checklist, revealing a helpful list to follow, but also highlighting just how much players can do.

Pokemon Go daily checklist proves how much players can do

Sharing their creation on Reddit, user Sebastian_Adventure revealed their infographic of the ideal Pokemon Go daily checklist. In it, players can see how many trades they should complete, how many gifts to give, and so much more.

The community adored this creation, praising the poster for taking the initiative to create something as helpful as this: “Well done! I have this in a list, but this infographic is way nicer.”

Others took to the comments to suggest a few extra activities players can do, just in case they find the time: “Nice Infograph! The only thing I might add would be doing your mega evolutions. I always forget about that Meltan box…”

However, the comments were also filled with players slamming the game for its overwhelming features. Many questioned how players would even find the time to complete all of this, with one user stating how “just looking at this list makes me exhausted.”

While it’s certainly a lot, if there’s one thing the handy daily checklist shows the community, it’s that players are pretty unlikely to find themselves without something to do.