Pokemon Go datamine shows subscription service could be coming - Dexerto

Pokemon Go datamine shows subscription service could be coming

Published: 19/Jan/2021 20:54

by Brent Koepp
Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go could be getting a subscription service soon according to code discovered by fans. A new datamine suggests that Niantic might be gearing up to add a recurring payment option for the hit mobile title. 

Ever since its debut in 2016, Pokemon Go has continued to be a cultural phenomena. In 2020, the mobile title actually had its highest grossing profits since launch as millions of players continue to obsess over catching their favorite ‘mon in the real world.

Despite its incredible success, the community has been weary over the years over the game’s increase in paid ticket events and monetization. Now, a new datamine points towards Niantic possibly adding a subscription service soon. Here is everything we know.

Could Pokemon Go be getting a subscription service?

Pokemon Go code refers to a subscription service

The rumor first spread online on January 15 after dataminers looking over the game’s APK discovered new code that refers to a recurring service. A subscription in Go is hardly a new concept as murmurs of Niantic implementing one seems to pop up every year without ever coming true.

The latest datamine dump has many fans worried though, as it’s the most complete evidence yet that one could be arriving – and possibly soon. Curiously, the data includes terms such as “expired”, “grace period”, and “cancelled” which certainly sounds like a subscription of sorts.

Even if Go is getting a service, it could be for a variety of things. And of course, not all information in a datamine is final. Below we will list the code that has many speculating:

  • SubscriptionState
  • ACTIVE
  • CANCELLED
  • EXPIRED
  • GRACE_PERIOD
  • FREE_TRIAL
  • PENDING_PURCHASE
  • AutoRenewDate
  • ValidatedSubscriptionSkuInfo
  • .get_SubscriptionId
  • .set_SubscriptionId
  • isVendorItem
  • canBePurchased
  • virtualCurrencyPrice
  • virtualCurrencyGranted
  • presentationData
  • isActiveSubscription
  • TIMEOUT_MS RETRY_DELAY_MS

Popular dataminer ‘PokeMiners’ took to Twitter to clarify what the data could mean after fans reacted to the new information. “What we know: A ‘subscription’ is a Store item (just like items, tickets, stickers, etc). This item has a current state like active, cancelled, expired, etc. It has an auto-renew date,” they said.

They also went on to explain what is currently unknown about the code: “What we don’t know/have no indication of at this time: What the subscription is for; there is currently no indication that any existing feature will be locked behind this subscription item. How much it will cost. How long the auto-renew date is for.”

So it’s not entirely clear at the time of writing what exactly the subscription is even going to be should it come to fruition. Based on the language though, it seems to point to some kind of recurring service.

Only time will tell if the new data comes to reality. Reactions so far have been mixed as some fans worry about the game being monetized further.

FIFA

How to complete Layvin Kurzawa FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC: cheapest solutions

Published: 19/Jan/2021 19:04 Updated: 19/Jan/2021 19:33

by Bill Cooney
Kurzawa Player Moments SBC

It’s time for another fresh Player Moments SBC from EA Sports, and this time around the upgrade goes to Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa, and we have all the info on how to complete the challenges and pick up his new card as cheap as possible.

Kurzawa has been a familiar sight in the PSG backfield for years now and was the first Champion’s League defender in modern history to score a hat trick back in 2017 against Anderlecht.

His new Player Moments card doesn’t celebrate this feat, instead, it celebrates his acrobatic goal v Toulouse during the ’17/’18 Ligue 1 Season, so let’s take a look at the stats price, requirements, and more for this massive upgrade of a card.

Layvin Kurzawa Player Moments in-game stats

FUTBIN
Stats for Kurzawa’s Player Moments card.

Like we said this 86 OVR Player moments card is a ridiculous upgrade from Kurzawa’s regular 77-rated gold card. As this celebrates him as a goalscorer, it’s no surprise that Shooting gets bumped up 18 points from 65 to 83.

Pace also sees a significant boost, up 16 points from 74 all the way to 90. Defending and Dribbling also both get 9 point increases, making this a definite upgrade at LB.

Layvin Kurzawa Player Moments price & requirements

Price-wise, Kurzawa’s new card will run you a tiny bit on the expensive side at roughly 181,000 to 206,000 FUT Coins altogether, depending on which platform you prefer to play on.

There are only two SBCs you have to knock out to get this done though, so while it might take a few coins, it shouldn’t take that much time or effort to complete. Plus, you also get a pack reward for both of the challenges. The full list of challenges and requirements is below:

Paris Saint-Germain

  • Number of players from Paris SG: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 82
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

National Duty

  • Number of players from France: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Layvin Kurzawa Player Moments cheapest solutions

Below are some of the cheapest solutions to Kurzawa’s SBC. To make things even easier none of them will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Paris Saint-Germain

FUTBIN
Solution for Kurzawa’s Paris Saint-Germain SBC.

National Duty

FUTBIN
Cheap Solution for Kurzawa’s National Duty SBC.

If you want to grab Kurzawa’s Player Moment’s card, don’t wait around as you only have one week until January 26 to complete all of the requirements.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 news, guides, leaks and more, and if you do pick up Kurzawa, send us a clip and let us know how he got on for you!