Pokemon Go overworld map impresses players with detailed corn maze

Pokemon Go players are impressed by the detailed design of a corn maze that appears to be modeled after a fan-favorite Cars character.

Corn mazes and Niantic’s popular mobile title don’t exactly go hand in hand. Their paths have crossed in the past, though.

During the game’s launch year, for example, DixieMaze Farms in Louisiana made a Pokemon-inspired corn maze. Players have also explored the ins and outs of specially cut corn fields to hatch eggs in Pokemon Go.

Interestingly, one person recently stumbled across an image on their overworld map that reveals an intriguing relationship between Pixar and corn.

Cars-inspired corn maze pop up in Pokemon Go’s map view

The mobile game’s overview map showed Reddit user Vinsu_ a glimpse at a nearby corn field. It’s not any ordinary corn maze, though; the map view indicates the maze’s design was modeled after Cars’ Tow Mater, the rusted tow truck voiced by Larry the Cable Guy.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Vinsu_ shared a screenshot of the maze as it appears in POGO on Reddit. But it seems that many didn’t realize that Mater was the center of attention until someone else called it out.

Upon noticing the corn maze’s intricate design, users in the Pokemon Go subreddit were even more impressed.

“It’s almost too good, so intricate,” one person wrote in the thread. Others couldn’t help but express shock that Pokemon Go captured the fine details so well: “I’m just surprised pogo got it right.”

Because some corn mazes change designs every year, it’s hard to know if the Mater-inspired look is still thriving. As of writing, the original poster has yet to clarify one way or another.