Traveling Pokemon Go player lands “amazing” Pichu picture

An adventurous Pokemon Go player may have taken the perfect picture of Pichu, as they combine gorgeous sights with an incredible pun to land a fantastic photographic achievement.

One of the most exciting elements of the Pokemon anime was always the thought of traveling the world with your Pokemon pals, but sadly, short of getting a camper van and a dog, that’s just not possible for a lot of us.

However, one Pokemon Go player has done their best to bring this dream to life, taking a photo using Pokemon Go’s AR features to show off a Pichu atop the South American landmark Machu Pichu. Yes, Pichu is at Machu Pichu.

Pokemon Go player Powerful_Blackberry2 shared the post, with the caption, “Had to. Probably not the first one, either.” Then, they continued with the comment, “Went on a walk after community day and found some old rocks. Thought they would make good background for my favorite Pichu.”

With over 4,000 upvotes the Reddit post is clearly proving to be popular with fans, with a lot of them having fun with the post in the comments below.

One person was, “Was confused till I saw Pichu. Then it clicked, Machu Pichu.” Then, another person explains they plan to do the same, adding, “Have a Peru trip at the end of the month and I can’t wait to do this lol”.

Another comment says, “No lie, I ran across the house with a huge s***-eating grin on my face to show this to my wife.” Before later adding, “Surely you have children, because that is S-tier dad humor”.

Who knows what other great location-based puns are waiting out there in the world for Pokemon Go players, but after this impressive one, perhaps the community will rise to the challenge.