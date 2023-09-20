Pokemon Go Azurill Hatch Day event: Shiny Azurill, bonuses, more

Pokemon Go is holding an event focused on hatching Azurill. Here’s everything we know about it.

Following a controversial but largely praised Riolu hatch day event, Pokemon Go has announced a follow-up focused on Azurill.

Azurill Hatch Day will take place at the end of the month, giving players a chance to obtain plenty of the adorable Normal/Fairy-type baby Pokemon. There are also Field and Timed Research tasks coming alongside the event, giving players even more to do at no cost.

Here’s everything we know about the event so far.

Azurill Hatch Day will take place on Saturday, September 30 from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

During the event, Azurill will hatch from 2km eggs much more frequently. There is also an increased chance of hatching a Shiny Azurill.

Pokemon Go Azurill Hatch Day event bonuses

In addition to Azurill hatching more often, the event comes with other bonuses.

Hatching eggs will net double the Candy and Stardust as usual. Additionally, 2km eggs will drop from PokéStops more frequently.

Pokemon Go Azurill Hatch Day event Field & Timed Research

In regards to the event’s themed Field Research, Niantic has said players can earn players Stardust, Berries, Poke Balls, and XP for completing it.

As for Azurill Hatch Day’s Timed Research, players can earn a Super Incubator and XP at no cost. All they have to do is complete the tasks and claim the reward by the time the event ends at 5PM.

Based on the Riolu event, there’s a good chance these will involve simple tasks like spinning Poke Stops and hatching eggs.

That’s everything we currently know about Azurill Hatch Day. For more Pokemon Go guides check out our list below:

