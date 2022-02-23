Pokemon Go 2022 roadmap: Go Battle League, Seasonal & Community day updates

Pokemon Go has revealed its roadmap for early 2022, with a focus on improving the Go Battle League as well as Seasonal and Community Day events.

Since its release in 2016, Pokemon Go has continued to grow in popularity. The developers have rapidly improved various features of the game, including the addition of remote raids and the Go Battle League.

Last September, they released their first-ever ‘Dev Diary,’ where PoGo developers share what they have planned for the future of the game.

Now, Niantic has announced the roadmap of the game for early 2022 — with a focus on improving the Go Battle League, Seasonal and Community Day events, and more.

Pokemon Go early 2022 roadmap

In a blog post, Niantic has revealed three unique pillars to which they hope to improve the game — Real-World Social interaction, Exercise, and Exploration.

They went on to note that these three categories have always been something they focused on, even though it has been hard to implement some ideas throughout the last few years.

Here are the five projects detailed in the roadmap:

Go Battle League Improvements : They are prioritizing a number of updates and improvements, including urgent bug fixes that exist in the battle league. While they did not go into detail, Niantic announced that they will be revealing more in the next Dev Diary.

: They are prioritizing a number of updates and improvements, including urgent bug fixes that exist in the battle league. While they did not go into detail, Niantic announced that they will be revealing more in the next Dev Diary. Seasonal Updates : As they have done with the Season of Mischief and the Season of Heritage, Niantic has confirmed the next season will consist of four Special Research stories, with a focus on smaller-scale tasks.

: As they have done with the Season of Mischief and the Season of Heritage, Niantic has confirmed the next season will consist of four Special Research stories, with a focus on smaller-scale tasks. Community Day Updates : The developers have revealed that they are testing community-hosted events on a smaller scale, and will continue to explore their options for different variations of the monthly event like they did for January’s Community Day Classic.

: The developers have revealed that they are testing community-hosted events on a smaller scale, and will continue to explore their options for different variations of the monthly event like they did for January’s Community Day Classic. Postcard Improvements : They are looking to add additional functionality to the Postcard book feature including notifications, sticker saving, sorting methods, and new postcard notes.

: They are looking to add additional functionality to the Postcard book feature including notifications, sticker saving, sorting methods, and new postcard notes. Continuing Global Events: Niantic revealed that they are looking to continue global events like Go Fest and Pokemon Go Tour in the coming months.

The post also mentioned that they also have additional events and other plans ready to release while they are working on these projects.

If you’re interested in learning about the new events as updates as they are released, keep an eye on our Pokemon Go hub.