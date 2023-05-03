Pokemon finally reveals when TCG Online will close down

The Pokemon Company has finally revealed when TCG Online will close down as they prepare to bring TCG Live out of global beta.

The Pokemon Company announced Pokemon TCG Live back in February 2022, pushing the game out to players in Canada just days later.

TCG Live’s beta has since been released globally and the existing TCG Online app received its last content update on January 20, 2023.

Now, Pokemon has finally revealed the date & time that they will be closing down TCG Online entirely as they prepare for the full launch of TCG Live.

When will Pokemon TCG Online’s servers shut down?

The servers for Pokemon TCG Online will be shut down on June 5, 2023, at 12 PM EST / 11 AM CST / 9 AM PST.

Pokemon TCG Live’s development team revealed this date in a blog post on May 3, 2023, where they also revealed that Pokemon TCG Live will officially launch out of beta on June 8, 2023.

“The Development Team is grateful for all the community’s support of this game. Witnessing your contributions throughout the years shows how strong and invested the digital Pokémon TCG community is,” they said.

“This passion has flourished with new and old players alike, and we cannot wait to see this community continue to grow with Pokémon TCG Live.”

To celebrate the end of global beta, players who log in between May 2, 2023, at 10 am PDT to June 6, 2023, at 10 am PDT will receive a special gift.

Sporting the “Global Beta” logo, the gift includes a coin, deck box, and card sleeves for trainers to enjoy.

Stay tuned for more coverage as Pokemon TCG Live gets closer to its official release, and head over to our Pokemon section for more franchise news.