Pokemon fans flame ‘villainous’ pricing for new Team Rocket Apparel Collection

The Pokemon Company has launched a new Team Rocket collection — but some fans are flabbergasted at the price.

In March 2023, Team Rocket said their anime goodbyes after two decades of following Ash and Pikachu. Now, the Pokemon Company is giving the notorious group its own clothing line.

On June 14, 2023, The Pokemon Company revealed its Team Rocket HQ Apparel Capsule Collection on social media. The clothing lineup includes items like hoodies, shorts, and long-sleeve shirts. Each product displays the iconic red “R” – known as the logo of Team Rocket. Therefore, every piece of clothing has a fairly simple design.

Article continues after ad

Considering the apparel’s uncomplicated appearance, some Pokemon fans are suggesting The Pokemon Center is overcharging for these items.

Fans claim Pokemon ‘overcharged’ for Team Rocket merch

The Pokemon Company

On Twitter, The Pokemon Company posted several images of models wearing the different products of the Team Rocket collection. The featured clothing included socks, hats, and jogger pants, among other items.

While some Pokemon fans appreciated the idea of Team Rocket merch, others pointed out the “awful” design and the “villainous” price points.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Twitter user TheDubbedCasual expressed confusion as to how The Pokemon Center could charge $60 for a “basic t-shirt.” Other prices include $129.99 for a pullover anorak jacket, $79.99 for a long-sleeve shirt, and $99.99 for jogger pants.

Article continues after ad

In addition to criticizing the expensive price tags, other people blasted The Pokemon Center for its artistic decisions. Twitter user SoniMari7270 claimed the company had “missed its mark” with the Team Rocket designs.

“Why put a black R on a black jacket, or a red R on a red jacket. Can’t see it,” the unhappy fan wrote.

For those interested in picking up something from the Team Rocket collection, visit the Pokemon Center website. Otherwise, check out our article to learn more about Pokemon Go’s Team Rocket Takeover event.