Pokemon fans defend the most “hated” ‘mon from all the games

Pokemon players are making the case for the most hated and forgotten ‘mons in the franchise, and frankly, there are a lot of contenders for the title.

Every Pokemon is someone’s favorite, even widely disliked ones, like Bramblin or Trubbish. The Pokemon Company knows this, allowing fans to buy merch for all of the ‘mons, even if the more popular ones in the franchise have their face splashed on more gear.

For some fans, it’s not enough for the Pokemon to be forgotten—for some, the ‘mon is hated, usually for aesthetic reasons. Many fans despise certain designs, feeling that they don’t belong to the sacred canon of Pokemon, which includes Grimer and Voltorb among the holiest of their order.

Pokemon fans debate over the most hated Pokemon

A user on the Pokemon Reddit has created a thread asking fans about the Pokemon they believe no one remembers or cares about, citing Finneon and Arrokuda, due to fish Pokemon having similar designs across the board.

“No one asked but my most hated is Kricketune,” said one wrong fan, while another wrote, “I refuse to believe there are people that like Calyrex.”

“While I know he’ll always get overshadowed (pun intended) Haunter > Gengar,” one user said, while another wrote, “Probably Chingling or Chimecho, I never see them in anything and never hear people talk about them.”

“Zarude is the most forgotten mythical,” one fan wrote, “It got an ok movie and nothing else. While most other mythical mons have game presentations, competitive/desired cards in the TCG, and movies/ep’s, about it. I think people only cared about Zarude because of the shiny Celebi.”

“Illumise and Volbeat,” one player said, “Maybe it’s just me, but I forgot these guys were even Pokemon for a while. Usually when a Pokemon is brought up, I immediately know who it is, but I saw some YouTube video where they were brought up and for the life of me I couldn’t remember anything about them until I looked it up.”

There are some surprising names on the list, especially Zarude, considering the focus it received in the movies and Pokemon Go. Perhaps it’s not just that every Pokemon is someone’s favorite, but someone’s most disliked too?