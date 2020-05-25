Pokemon Diamond & Pearl Sinnoh secret event revealed by dataminers

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl's story, as well as the ending of the 2006 games, is known now by much of the community – but one data miner has discovered an unreleased event that might have taken things in another direction.

'Interest' is the emotion that fans will probably associate with leaks in general, but with the games some 14 years old now, it's shocking to see new details being found at this stage of their lives. After all, leakers and data miners have had years to sieve through the content.

Cyrus, from Sunyshore City in the Sinnoh region, was introduced to players during Diamond and Pearl. The mysterious figure is the only to have taken trainer classes and aims to create a world without spirit – at least that's what we knew about him. However, a new data mined segment shows us a bit more of the Team Galactic boss.

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl lost Cyrus scene

Two Twitter users, shinyhunter_map and RETIREglitch have uncovered a moment from the game's internal files that never made the final cut, meaning that trainers have never seen it before. As seen in the tweet below, fans are delighted to still be finding new information in regards to the popular games – and this scene that's never seen the light of day before has proven to be a real hit in the community.

Cyrus came back in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon as a part of Team Rainbow Rocket, and hasn't been seen since in the video game series. In the clip, the boss appears in Floaroma Town out of nowhere and starts talking to the player, before rushing off.

It is amazing how we still discovering new scenes after so many years, Pokémon is incredible ✨ pic.twitter.com/DxYlX497GN — Sinnoh Shitpost (@DPPt_Shitpost) May 25, 2020

Of course, players will be wondering whether or not this unreleased event might have changed the course of the game's story, even if solely for Cyrus. So, let's take a look through his dialogue and see if there are any clues.

He says: "Ah, you have a Poketch? You will find it indispensable. Science will become increasingly necessary in the world of Pokemon.

"My name is Cyrus. I am but another human seeking to become Sinnoh's greatest trainer. If you're also a trainer, then do your best to gain power. Be all that you can become."

Well, pretty much more of what we already know about the character in all honesty, but his appearance in this town might have had a connection to other parts of the story – snippets we also never got the chance to play through. Cyrus might have had a much different role to play, but guess we'll never really know unless he returns in the Galar Region at some stage.