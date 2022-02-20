Pokemon Detective Pikachu 2 confirmed to still be in development for Nintendo Switch

Pokemon developer Creatures Inc. updated its job recruitment website with some news that will excite Nintendo Switch fans – Detective Pikachu 2 is still in active development and hasn’t been canceled.

Remember when Detective Pikachu 2 was first announced for Nintendo Switch back in 2019? Three whole years have gone by with almost no news, save for a tiny tidbit here and there.

There were even rumors about it being canceled at one point, that’s how long fans went without hearing any new information about the sequel. But now, that’s all changed.

Pokemon developer confirms Detective Pikachu 2 is still on the way

In a translated post written by “KT” on Creatures Inc.’s (Pokemon Snap, Pokemon Ranger, PokePark) job recruitment website, the developer slyly dropped the news fans had been waiting for.

“I am in charge of programming around drawing in the project related to the sequel to Detective Pikachu,” he wrote in a rough translation, confirming the sequel is still coming.

KT also shared insight into what the game could look like. “[We are] working on supporting physically-based rendering, and looking for a balance between realism and Pokemon-ness,” he said. “As new technologies appear every day, super-resolution technologies such as ray tracing and DLSS may become indispensable. We are also paying attention to the technology introduced in the latest game engines such as Unreal Engine 5.”

Back in 2018, Nintendo confirmed Detective Pikachu 2 in a Direct presentation. While the movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith was released that same year, the developer iterated that the Switch game will follow a different plotline.

Based on the Creature Inc. job listing, it appears that the sequel is still very much in active development so a 2022 release date seems unlikely. Only time will tell. Regardless, insert *it’s been 84 years .gif* here.