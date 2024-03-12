What is Pokemon Works? Pokemon Company filling sparks new rumors

A brand new Pokemon Company filing has been spotted in the wild and fans are curious about what ‘Pokemon Works’ could end up meaning for the franchise.

It’s always interesting to see a new Pokemon Company trademark or filing, and the latest one that’s been spotted is called Pokemon Works. Currently, it’s unclear exactly what ‘Pokemon Works’ could refer to, but this new story has got the community fired up.

Here, we’ve gathered everything we know about Pokemon Works so far – including possible ties to ILCA and what it could mean for the franchise. It’s important to note that this is an ongoing story where some facts are unconfirmed, so we’ll update this article if any new information comes out.

Pokemon Works trademark spotted in the wild

Reported on by Joe Merrick, a brand new trademark under the Pokemon Company franchise has been spotted. ‘Pokemon Works Co., Ltd.’ is the official name for this mysterious new subsidiary or team.

As mentioned by Joe Merrick in later tweets, Pokemon Works appears to be based in the same location as ILCA. If you’re unfamiliar with this name, this is one of the key players behind the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes from 2021.

Pokemon Works being in the same location as ILCA could mean that the new trademark is for a subsidiary that will be supporting in the development of future games. This is speculation, of course, but it’s one of the most popular theories about what Pokemon Works could be right now – especially with Pokemon Legends Z-A on the horizon.

A new team being added to the line-up for The Pokemon Company could arguably be a great thing for Pokemon fans. If more resources are being allocated to games and more developers are joining the wider company, the quality of games could improve over time.

Fans took to r/PokeLeaks on Reddit to discuss what Pokemon Works could mean for the franchise. The original person behind this post noted that while it is unclear what Pokemon Works is exactly, it does seem likely that “ICLA will be playing a long-term role in the development of upcoming titles.”

Some Pokemon players in the replies agreed and some disagreed, with a common theme being the quality of BDSP and Scarlet & Violet. It’s fair to say that these two separate releases were divisive and that fans are hoping for a big change in the future.

Again, it is important to note that at the time of writing, there have been no official press releases regarding Pokemon Works. It is unclear what this trademark represents exactly but a new subsidiary relating to ILCA and future games does feel likely based on what we’ve seen. We will be sure to update this article with further information once we have it.