Pokemon community split on “genned” VGC team bans during World Championship

The Pokemon community is split on whether or not “genned” Pokemon teams should be banned from competitions, which was sparked by the 2023 World Championships.

The 2023 Pokemon World Championships began on August 11, 2023, where trainers from all around have been competing for top spots in games like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Pokemon Go, and more.

However, one player sparked controversy during the Day 1 VGC competition after they were disqualified for using multiple “genned” or modified Pokemon on their team.

Since the disqualifications, Pokemon fans on social media have started to debate whether or not modified teams should be allowed to compete in official tournaments, with compelling reasons for and against the rule.

Pokemon fans split over “genned” team bans

For a bit more context, Pokemon player Brady Smith was DQ’d at 2-0 during Day 1 of the VGC competition after judges learned that members of his team were modified or “genned.”

According to Smith, he wanted to use Landorous and Urshifu on his team but since he didn’t have the games necessary to legitimately get them in Scarlet & Violet — Legends: Arceus and Sword & Shield, respectively — he instead traded for them. Those traded Pokemon were modified.

Now, fans from all corners of the internet are weighing in on the decision to ban, with many split on how this issue should be handled moving forward.

Some fans thought it was prohibitive to lock some of the best competitive Pokemon in Gen 9 behind separate games, like Legends: Arceus and Sword & Shield. “I feel bad for those who got disqualified… Especially, since the meta revolves around using Pokemon that you can only obtain from Legends of Arceus and Sword/Shield+DLC,” said one fan.

Others argued that the amount of effort required to legitimately make the most competitively viable Pokemon, through things like EV training and item grinding, is unnecessary to simply compete.

“I honestly think Pokemon would be much more enjoyable and accessible if everyone could use an in-game feature to generate any Pokemon to use in official competitions (stats, moves etc),” said Pokemon content creator Patterrz.

However, many fans and competitive players pushed back on these points, with many citing that the official rules make it clear not to use “illegally modified” Pokemon.

“There is nothing unfair about being punished for not following the rules,” said TCG player James Arnold.

While the debate surrounding genned Pokemon is only getting started, it seems doubtful TPCi will change its stance on the issue going forward regardless of the validity of the points made.