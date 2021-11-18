Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl 1.1.1 update: Everything we know

The Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remakes have been updated twice before launch and if you’re looking for some patch notes, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything we know about the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl 1.1.1 update.

The patch was first announced on November 10, confirming that a list of changes will be implemented just before the titles go live.

One of the most interesting parts of the content refresh is the final cutscene, which was previously not included for those who were granted early access – such as press websites, for review. However, that’s been added since.

On top of that, more communication functions for the Grand Underground, Super Contest Shows, Union Room, and Mystery Gifts.

So, let’s dive right into it and look at the patch notes – courtesy of Nintendo Life.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl 1.1.1 update: Patch notes

Optimized Ver. 1.1.0 update data.

Communication functions added for the Grand Underground, Super Contest Shows, Union Room, and Mystery Gift You’ll be able to enjoy local and internet communication functions of game features like the Grand Underground, Super Contest Shows, and the Union Room. You’ll also be able to receive gifts via Mystery Gift.

Post–Hall of Fame elements added Some game elements you’ll be able to enjoy after entering the Hall of Fame, such as Ramanas Park, will be implemented. Note: If you have game data that reflects that you have already entered the Hall of Fame, you can play these elements immediately after updating the software.

Some in-game movies and animation added Certain animated scenes and movies, including the opening movie that plays when the software is opened and the ending movie, will be implemented. Note: An opening movie has been added that plays when the software is opened. You can see it by closing the game and re-opening it with existing save data. Note: An ending movie has been added. Even if you have already reflected entering the Hall of Fame on your save data, you can see the ending by entering the Hall of Fame again.

Some issues have also been fixed for more pleasant gameplay.

That’s everything we know about the update, at the time of writing. If some secret changes are confirmed after this article’s publication, we will continue to add to this page.