Epic Games executive claims to have tried to add Nintendo characters to Fortnite

Epic Games executives explained that they have tried adding Nintendo characters to Fortnite but have yet to be successful.

Fortnite has become known for its historic collaborations with TV shows, celebrities, movies, and other video game titles. The metaverse has allowed players to represent their favorite characters and franchises in a world that would not have been possible before.

After the most recent Big Bang event, Epic Games revealed it had plans for even more collaborations in the upcoming season. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Family Guy, LEGO, G.I. Joe, and The Weeknd were all leaked or announced within the first few days of the new chapter.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With Fortnite continuing to add popular franchises in the game, some players are beginning to wonder why one category specifically was missing from the lineup. With iconic characters like Link, Princess Peach, and Ash Ketchum, Nintendo lacks representation in the game.

Nintendo has not shown interest in Fortnite collaboration

Epic Games executive Saxs Persson revealed the reason why Nintendo has not been on the list of collaborators with Fortnite. The desire is seemingly a one-sided affair from Epic’s end.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Nintendo

“I don’t know what the word for, like, making diamonds is,” Persson allegedly said when asked about how hard Epic had been pushing Nintendo. “Nintendo has their strategy, and we have our strategy, and we hope at some point to use their characters. Our players would love it.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fortnite is only continuing to expand its creative universe and make more collaboration efforts. Persson also said that the rating change due to a partnership with LEGO has allowed them to explore new collaborations that they once couldn’t.

Epic Games and Fortnite have not commented on future collaborations or working with Nintendo.