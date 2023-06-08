Niantic is confusing Pokemon Go players with its Box names

Pokemon Go players have been getting confused by in-game store Box offerings as some have claimed the names and appearances have changed daily.

Pokemon Go’s in-game Shop offers players a variety of helpful items that they can buy for PokeCoins, such as Pokeballs, Raid Passes, Incense, and much more.

However, the mobile game also offers the option to buy bundle Boxes, which house a myriad of different items in them. Players often have a love-hate relationship with these bundles, a common sentiment is that they’re simply not worth the price.

Now, some trainers have claimed Niantic is simply making these bundle Boxes more confusing to keep track of after the appearances and names have switched daily.

Pokemon Go trainers confused over rotating Boxes

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit asked the community whether or not anyone else noticed the bundle Boxes “changing names and appearances daily,” while having the same contents inside.

The OP wondered whether or not this is “some kind of new marketing strategy by Niantic.” Other fans in the comments section also noted the constant rotation and confusion.

“I feel like they change the box name three times a week so that there’s a little red dot make me click on the shop,” said one trainer, though another noted that it’s a bit hard to tell as “different people have different boxes.”

Trainers shared what kind of Boxes they had in their stores, with many expressing disappointment in their options. “I’ve got an Ace Box available for 299 coins. 50 regular balls and 5 golden berries, probably the worst box yet.”

At the same time, some fans have said they’ve completely given up on purchasing Boxes from the store, as one fan said they, “haven’t bought one since they screwed us over on the Promo Box they took away in less than a day.”

While there are trainers who aren’t bothered by these constantly rotating Boxes, it certainly seems to be causing some confusion among the community.