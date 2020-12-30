Logo
Pokemon

New Pokemon leak reveals Let’s Go Eevee & Pikachu were made “easier” before release

Published: 30/Dec/2020 21:20

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of trainer Red from Pokemon Let's Go Eevee & Pikachu.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Let's Go

An early version of Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee & Pikachu has leaked online, revealing Game Freak cut content from the 2018 games. The Nintendo Switch titles were also allegedly made easier before release.

Ever since their surprise release in 2018, Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee & Pikachu have left many in the community divided. Often derided by some fans for lacking any difficulty, the Nintendo Switch titles are, to put it bluntly, not loved by all players.

According to a new leak in December, Game Freak allegedly made the RPGs “far easier” before release. The early build that surfaced online also shows that content involving iconic protagonist Red was ditched from the final version of the games.

Screenshot of Pokemon Let's Go protagonist with Eevee.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The Gen I remake reportedly had cut content and was made easier before its 2018 release.

Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee & Pikachu reportedly made easier

In 2018, Game Freak attempted to bridge the gap between the wildly popular mobile title Pokemon Go and their mainline series on Nintendo consoles. Let’s Go Eevee & Pikachu was a remake of Gen I’s Red & Blue from 1998, but lacked Pokemon battles in the wild – opting out to focus on catching monsters instead.

The games left the fanbase divided as some felt they were too easy. However according to a leak on December 24, it was discovered that the RPGs were intentionally made easier leading up to release. Twitter user ‘Lewchube’ documented the leaked build and revealed the changes.

“It also appears the games were made far easier for the final release. Giovanni’s whole team are 7 levels higher than the final, whereas Lance’s got lowered by 5 on launch. Towards the middle of the game, some trainers like Sabrina have less Pokemon, such as her Jynx being gone,” the user explained in a tweet.

The Pokemon fan further detailed content cut from Let’s Go, including an epic sounding event in Mt. Moon. “Seems that there was a cut event for the story involving the chase for the fossils in Mt. Moon right after you met Blue (and Red) but that data has been wiped,” they said. It should also be pointed out that Lewchube did not leak the build, but only reported on it after it surfaced anonymously online.

Lastly, although fans can eventually challenge 1998 protagonist Red in a special battle in the final build, it appears the hero was meant to play a bigger role in the 2018 remake. In the leak, there are several cutscenes that point to players meeting the character all the way back in Pewter City. For a full look at everything posted, check out the thread here.

It’s debatable how much the changes actually impacted Let’s Go’s difficulty, but given that the RPGs are already known for being on the easy side, some fans will surely be let down by the revelation. If nothing else, the early build gives us a fascinating look at how much can be changed in just a handful of months leading up to release.

FIFA

How to complete Ben Arfa Flashback SBC in FIFA 21: requirements, cheapest solutions, cost

Published: 30/Dec/2020 21:03

by Albert Petrosyan
EA SPORTS

Share

EA SPORTS have unveiled a new Ultimate Team Flashback SBC for French forward Hatem Ben Arfa, and we’ve got the requirements, cheapest solutions, total cost, in-game stats, and everything else you need to complete it quickly and cheaply.

It’s been a while but we’ve finally received another Flashback SBC in FUT, this time for French attacking midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa, who nowadays applies his trade for Ligue 1 club Bordeaux.

The card is meant to honor his prolific 2015-2016 season in Ligue 1, scoring 17 goals in 31 appearances for Nice – which many call the pinnacle of his career thus far.

Everything you need to unlock this Flashback item can be found below, starting with the in-game stats, to help you determine whether or not he’s worth it.

Ben Arfa Flashback SBC in-game stats

Ben Arfa's FIFA 21 Flashback SBC stats.
FUTWIZ
In-game stats for Ben Arfa’s Flashback SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This 87-rated card is a massive upgrade over his base gold item, which is a 75-rated non-rare. All of the boosts except for defending are double-digits, including 16 more Pace, 10 more Shooting, 12 more Passing, 10 more Dribbling, and 15 more Physicality.

Add that to the fact that he boasts five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, and you have one of the best French attacking midfield options in the game, especially if you’re trying to get some solid links to other Ligue 1 stars like Neymar and Mbappe.

Ben Arfa Flashback SBC requirements & cost

We’ll be honest right from the get-go – this is not a cheap SBC to complete. According to FUTBIN, it currently costs about 200,000 to 220,000 coins to do, depending on which platform you’re on.

Surprisingly, however, all of that cost is concentrated in just a single squad building challenge. Here are the requirements:

  • Players from France: Min 1
  • In-Form TOTW players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 85
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Ben Arfa Flashback SBC cheapest solutions

Here are the two cheapest solutions we could find for this SBC, neither requiring any loyalty or position change cards.

Ben Arfa Flashback SBC solution
FUTBIN
Cheapest solution for Ben Arfa’s Flashback SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
Ben Arfa Flashback SBC solution
FUTBIN
Another cheap solution for Ben Arfa’s Flashback SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Ben Arfa Flashback SBC expiration date

The expensiveness of the SBC might make you think twice about doing it, but the good news is that EA have given FIFA players plenty of time to decide.

The challenge was made available for seven days, which means it’ll be expiring on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at around 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT.

As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter, @UltimateTeamUK, for all the latest FIFA 21 news, guides, leaks, and more.