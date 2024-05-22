New card from Pokemon TCG Night Wanderer could be a game-breaker

Pokemon TCG Night Wanderer is set to come out in Japan on June 7, 2024 and several cards from the set have already been revealed online – predominantly through the official Japanese Pokemon TCG YouTube channel’s live streams.

A brand new card has just been revealed, adding to the already growing hype around Night Wanderer. Genesect (040/064) may look like a fairly standard card upon first inspection, but it has the potential to be an absolute game-changer when it comes out.

The Pokemon Company Genesect (040/064) Pokemon card.

Originally translated on PokeBeach, this card could prove to be a nightmare for players that rely heavily on having an ACE SPEC card. It has the Ace Canceller Ability, which reads “As long as this Pokemon has a Pokemon Tool attached to it, your opponent can’t play any ACE SPEC cards from their hand.”

Alongside this, it has a decently high HP pool for a Basic Pokemon and a 100 damage Attack which could prove to be very useful in the early game. Based on the typing and Attack style, this could make a lethal addition to a Dialga Origin Forme VSTAR deck.

The Ace Canceller Ability has already caused somewhat of a stir in the Pokemon community. One fan in the PokeBeach forums referred to it as being “a bit overkill” and others were concerned that it may have too niche of an application. Still, this card could arguably sweep when paired with a good control deck and the right Pokemon Tools.

On top of this, we’ve seen anti-ACE SPEC cards before – and they’ve seen a lot of play in the past. A Pokemon player in the forums remarked, “People that think this card is bad, you should search up Lost Thunder Wobbuffet and anti ACE SPEC Spiritomb from 2013. Both saw tons of play and this will too.”

The Pokemon Company Wobbuffet (044/095) and Spiritomb (087/113) Pokemon cards.

The aforementioned Wobbuffet is slightly different, limiting Prism Pokemon instead of ACE SPEC cards. The Spiritomb, though, has the Sealing Scream Ability, which completely blocks ACE SPEC cards from both players.

Despite the Night Wanderer Genesect being a little limited in application, it does have the potential to dominate with the right plays. Attaching a Handheld Fan, for example, would offer players complete control over their enemy’s Energy and prevent ACE SPEC cards – which would both be huge.

It’ll be fun to see how Night Wanderer performs when it comes out in June. The hype around this upcoming release seems positive so far, especially with the recent announcement of the Shrouded Fable expansion set, and it could be monumental for competitive players.