ACE SPEC cards re-joined the Pokemon TCG with Temporal Forces and they’ve been causing chaos in the competitive circuit ever since.

Incredibly powerful but also limited in number, ACE SPEC cards can be a game-changer if they’re used correctly. They can also make valuable collector’s pieces, depending on the artwork and style, so it’s worth keeping an eye out for the Night Wanderer ACE SPEC cards hitting the market.

Here’s a breakdown of every ACE SPEC card in Pokemon TCG Night Wanderer, looking at how they work and how you could use them in your own deck.

Neutral Center ACE SPEC (063/064)

The Pokemon Company Neutral Center ACE SPEC (063/064) Pokemon card.

Neutral Center is the first ever Stadium ACE SPEC card, proving that Night Wanderer is a game-changing release.

When Neutral Center is played, it prevents Attack damage from Pokemon ex and Pokemon V to Pokemon without Rule Boxes. This can be an excellent way to set up against your opponent if they’ve got an ex-heavy deck, but it can also be risky if you’re reliant on your own Pokemon V or ex cards.

While this isn’t the most powerful ACE SPEC card out there (that title would likely go to one of the Twilight Masquerade releases, like Unfair Stamp), it does hold the potential to seriously hinder opponents who are reliant on Pokemon like Charizard ex for quick and easy damage.

If you end up pulling a Neutral Center ACE SPEC card, make sure to sleeve it and look after it well. The fact that this is the first Stadium ACE SPEC makes it a valuable piece, and it holds the potential to spike in price over the next few years because of this.

Dangerous Laser ACE SPEC (054/064)

The Pokemon Company Dangerous Laser ACE SPEC (054/064) Pokemon card.

Moving on from a damage mitigation-centered card to a damage-inducing card, Dangerous Laser is ideal if you’re playing a deck that heavily relies upon Special Conditions.

When you play Dangerous Laser, your opponent’s Active Pokemon is considered Burned and Confused, which can put them in a tricky spot and slow down their Attacks.

If you’re unfamiliar, Burns inflict damage counters over time and Confusion can cause Attacks to miss while injuring the Confused Pokemon. The combination of the two Special Conditions can be intensely frustrating to deal with, especially for an opponent who’s set up their late-game Pokemon.

This is arguably the most valuable ACE SPEC card in Night Wanderer for competitive players. Neutral Center is powerful but presents a risk for your own Pokemon and Poke-Vital A (which we’ll look at in a moment) offers a boost that’s useful but not overwhelmingly impactful.

Poke-Vital A ACE SPEC (055/064)

The Pokemon Company Poke-Vital A ACE SPEC (055/064) Pokemon card.

Finally, Poke-Vital A is the simplest ACE SPEC card in the special expansion set. It doesn’t require any discards, it doesn’t affect your own Pokemon negatively, and it doesn’t have limiting requirements outside of the usual ACE SPEC rules.

When played, Poke-Vital A restores 150 damage to one of your Pokemon. It’s important to highlight that the card does not specify that it has to be your Active Pokemon, meaning this card can be used to keep any damaged Benched Pokemon in good condition.

For example, if your Active Pokemon takes a beating, you could use a Rescue Board to pop it on the bench and heal up with Poke-Vital A while a tankier ‘mon takes the Active Spot.

It’s not the most creative ACE SPEC card but it will certainly see some play in the competitive scene. Healing cards are always good to have on hand, especially if you know you’re going to be facing off against an opponent with hard-hitting Attacks.

