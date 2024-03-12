Pokemon’s often forgotten manga gets 49% slashed off collection

Have you ever read any of the Pokemon manga? It’s a fantastic series and well worth checking out if you’re a fan of the franchise. It’s on sale on Amazon right now, too.

The Pokemon franchise is vast. Whether you’re a fan of anime, video games, or trading cards, there’ll be something to pique your interest in this massive world – and there’ll likely be something that you end up collecting, too.

One often under-appreciated element of the Pokemon world is the manga. If you’ve not read it before and you’re a Pokemon fan, you’re missing out as it’s a lot of fun and has some iconic artwork. It’s currently discounted heavily on Amazon, with a box set being sold at almost half price.

Pokemon manga collection almost half price on Amazon

It’s important to note that the manga collection we’re talking about here is a box set of Pokemon Adventures, containing volumes 1 to 7. This particular section of the series is focused around Pokemon Red & Blue, and features iconic ‘mons from the first generation of the game.

If you’re unsure where to start with the Pokemon manga, this is a pretty safe bet. It’s not entirely necessary to read it in order, though, as it’s quite an episodic manga and most of the books make sense as standalone pieces.

The Pokemon Company Pokemon Adventures manga box set.

While it is possible to buy this series individually, this boxset is discounted by 49% on Amazon right now. It’s a massive saving and worth checking out if you’re keen on experiencing the Pokemon franchise from as many perspectives as possible.

This particular listing also comes with an exclusive poster. It’s a great piece to pick up as a collector and, if Red & Blue was the first generation that introduced you to the Pokemon world, it should be pretty nostalgic to unbox and display as well.

