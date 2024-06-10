Logan Paul says facing Tetris legend Blue Scuti was harder than fighting Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul has gone viral thanks to his hilarious reaction after losing against professional Tetris player Blue Scuti during the Tetris World Championships.

Back in January 2023, 13-year-old Blue Scuti went viral after becoming the first player to ever “beat” Tetris on the NES, shocking many fans of the 35-year-old game.

So, of course, Scuti found himself at the Tetris World Championships on June 7-9, 2024, alongside many other competitors and even YouTube star Logan Paul himself.

Paul ended up competing against the teenager and quickly found himself in over his head before losing to the professional player.

Logan did an interview with ESPN shortly after, and his reaction to the loss has gone viral across TikTok.

“You’re being nice and I appreciate you, I sucked. I sucked. I have no business being here. Blue Scuti is the toughest competitor I’ve ever faced, Floyd Mayweather pales in comparison,” Logan Paul said.

“He’s a Tetris legend, he’s a pop culture icon and I’m actually happy that he kicked my a*s today.”

The video quickly garnered hundreds of thousands of views, and fans took to the comments to share their thoughts about Logan’s reaction to losing.

“Logan wasn’t even doing that bad,” one user replied.

Another said: “Blue Scuti is a beast! Logan’s respect for him says it all.”

Blue Scuti shocked everyone in the community with his accomplishment back in January, going so far into the game’s levels that it caused the NES title to crash — something that had never been accomplished before then.

The accomplishment went so viral that news anchors all over the world picked up the story, including a Sky News correspondent who told the teenage boy to “go outside.”

Her comment sparked backlash across social media, with many calling her “condescending.”