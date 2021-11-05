Leaked Pokemon Diamond & Pearl Pokedex hints at possible new Mythical Pokemon

Was Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl’s Pokedex leaked with official merchandise? The new promotional material might possibly have hinted at a new Mythical Pokemon in the Sinnoh remakes as well.

With only a few weeks left until release, there is still a lot we don’t know about Pokemom Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. The Gen IV reimaginings arrive on November 19, 2021, and we still have little information on which Pokemon will be in the remakes.

A new line of merchandise has sent fans into a frenzy, however, as some believe that it could be a hint towards the game’s final Pokedex. Will Studio ILCA also introduce a new Mythical Pokemon after the RPG’s launch?

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Pokedex leaked?

Eagled-eyed fans over on the r/PokeLeaks forum spotted a new line of official merchandise for the Sinnoh remakes that appears to be based on the game’s Pokedex. According to user ‘pasiohraaim‘, the promotional items are coffee lids.

“These are promos for coffee lids and it uses Platinum’s Pokedex order, ending with Froslass,” they said. “It then uses the National Dex order but moves Dialga, Palkia, and Giratina towards the end.”

Given that there are slightly over 150 of the collectibles, it would appear that it would be based on the Standard Dex and not the National. Although, strangely, the merchandise appears to mix the two.

Where things really get really intriguing is the last Pokemon slot in merchandise has been left blank with a Poke Ball instead. Mega fan SoulSilverArt pointed this out in a post on Twitter, and shared their interesting theory.

“I think I just unknowingly stumbled upon this. A mystery Poke Ball at the end of this BDSP promo merch?!” they said. “There has been a new trend in Pokémon “Dex” images like these to hide/hint a new Mythical for the region. I know Zeraora and Zarude were hidden in similar ways.”

I think I just unknowingly stumbled upon this- A Mystery Pokeball at the end of this BDSP promo merch?!

There has been a new trend in Pokémon “dex” images like these to hide/hint a new mythical for the region. I know Zeraora and zarude were hidden in similar ways! https://t.co/vC51ijh9VQ pic.twitter.com/zC0OT382uh — SoulSilverArt (@soulsilverart) November 5, 2021

While the new merchandise for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl is themed around the Pokedex, it’s missing some characters that should be in the game.

However, it’s hard not to wonder why the last slot is a blank Poke Ball, which as SoulSilverArt demonstrated, has been a common marketing design used for hinting at a Mythical Pokemon being released in the title at a later time.

Of course, take this with a grain of salt as it’s purely speculation. But the fact that this is an official promotional for the Gen IV reimaginings certainly makes it intriguing. It’s also technically the first time many Pokemon have been confirmed.