How to watch Pokemon Presents August 2022: Stream, start time & what to expect

Daniel Megarry . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

A Pokemon Presents stream has been announced for August 2022, featuring new details about various games including Scarlet & Violet – so here’s how to watch along.

With just a few months to go until Pokemon Scarlet & Violet officially kicks off Generation 9 of the franchise in November, a special presentation is taking place to tease updates on different games.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need to watch along with the August 2022 Pokemon Presents video broadcast, including start times for your specific region and what to expect from the stream.

The Pokemon Company

When does the August 2022 Pokemon Presents start?

The upcoming Pokemon Presents stream begins on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 6AM PT. You can see the start time in various regions below:

United States Pacific: 6AM PT

United Stats Eastern: 9AM ET

United Kingdom: 2PM BST

Central Europe: 3PM CEST

Eastern Europe: 4PM EEST

Australia: 11PM AEST

How to watch the August 2022 Pokemon Presents stream

You can tune into August’s Pokemon Presents stream by visiting the official Pokemon YouTube channel or by watching the stream we’ve embedded below.

The presentation will also be available to watch on the Pokemon YouTube channel afterward, so don’t worry if you can’t watch along as it happens.

What to expect from the August 2022 Pokemon Presents

The main thing you should expect to see in the August Pokemon Presents show is footage and new information about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, especially as they’re released in just a few months.

Recent footage has revealed new Pokemon including Legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon, so it will be interesting to see what they show off this time – perhaps more details about the game’s region?

The Pokemon Company also teased that the presentation will feature updates on other apps and video games. This will likely include Unite and Go, although we’re keeping our fingers crossed for a surprise.

That’s everything you need to know about the August 2022 Pokemon Presents stream! Check back in on the day for all the big updates.