How to unlock Professor’s Research Special Research in Pokemon Go – tasks & rewards

As a part of its collaboration with the Pokemon Trading Card Game, Pokemon Go is getting Special Research. Here is how to unlock Professor Willow’s rare quest.
In July 2021, Pokemon Go officially got its first TCG collectible with the release of the Professor Willow card. As a tie-in to the collaboration, Niantic has released limited-time Research in the mobile title.
This guide will break down how players can unlock the Special Research, as well as list every task and reward that is included in the unique crossover quest.
How to unlock Professor’s Research Special Research in Pokemon Go
In order to get the TCG Special Research, players have to first get Professor Willow’s Pokemon Card. The collector’s item features a unique code which can then be entered into the mobile game.
Thankfully, getting your hands on the special item isn’t too difficult if you’re in the USA as the rare item is given away for free with purchases of certain items on the Pokemon Center.
Below we will list the steps on how Go Trainers can unlock the Special Research right now.
How to obtain Professor’s Research Special Research promo code in Pokemon Go
- Step 1: Go to the Pokemon Center store and order one of the following items on this page.
- Step 2: After buying the Pokemon Go merchandise, customers will be sent the Professor Willow Pokemon card in the mail.
- Step 3: Open the item, and look for the unique code listed on the front of the Willow card.
- Step 4: You must now redeem the code on the Niantics website which you can find here. Make sure you are logged in to the Pokemon Go account you play on, and then submit the code on that page.
- Step 5: After redeeming the code, the Special Research will automatically be added to your game. And that’s it!
Professor’s Research Special Research Tasks & Rewards
Professor’s Research (1 /6)
- Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms: 10x Poke Balls
- Use 10 Berries to catch Pokemon: 10x Great Balls
- Make 10 Great Throws: 10x Ultra Balls
Completion Rewards: 500x Stardust, 500x XP, Klink encounter
Professor’s Research (2 /6)
- Catch 20 Pokemon: Spheal encounter
- Evolve 10 Pokemon: Feebas encounter
- Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon: 1x Incense
Completion Rewards: 1,000x Stardust, 1,000x XP, Lapras encounter
Professor’s Research (3 /6)
- Hatch 5 Eggs: 1x Incubator
- Trade A Pokemon: Magnemite encounter
- Send 5 Gifts to friends: Electrike encounter
Completion Rewards: 1,000x Stardust, 1,000x XP, Electabuzz encounter
Professor’s Research (4 /6)
- Battle another Trainer 5 times: 3x Premium Raid pass
- Win 5 Raids: Houndor encounter
- Mega Evolve 3 Pokemon: Slugma encounter
Completion Rewards: 1,000x Stardust, 1,000 XP, Rapidash encounter
Professor’s Research (5 /6)
- Give your Buddy 3 treats: 1x Poffin
- Earn a Heart with your Buddy: Porygon encounter
- Earn 10 Candy walking with your Buddy: Ditto encounter
Completion Rewards: 5,000x Stardust, 5,000x XP, Meltan encounter
Professor’s Research (6 /6)
- Claim Reward – 5,000 XP
- Claim Reward – 5,000 XP
- Claim Reward – 5,000 XP
Completion Rewards: 10x Meltan Candy, 10x Meltan Candy, 10x Meltan Candy
Professor’s Research Special Research date & start time
The unique Trading Card Game crossover quest officially went live on July 1st, 2021. Thankfully, once players acquire the quest, it doesn’t expire so Trainers have plenty of time to complete it.
With Go Fest starting on July 17th, however, we recommend getting most of the tasks done during the annual celebration. While the Special Research has no end date, the codes expire on August 1, 2023, so make sure to redeem it.