How to unlock Professor’s Research Special Research in Pokemon Go – tasks & rewards

As a part of its collaboration with the Pokemon Trading Card Game, Pokemon Go is getting Special Research. Here is how to unlock Professor Willow’s rare quest.

In July 2021, Pokemon Go officially got its first TCG collectible with the release of the Professor Willow card. As a tie-in to the collaboration, Niantic has released limited-time Research in the mobile title.

This guide will break down how players can unlock the Special Research, as well as list every task and reward that is included in the unique crossover quest.

How to unlock Professor’s Research Special Research in Pokemon Go

In order to get the TCG Special Research, players have to first get Professor Willow’s Pokemon Card. The collector’s item features a unique code which can then be entered into the mobile game.

Advertisement

Thankfully, getting your hands on the special item isn’t too difficult if you’re in the USA as the rare item is given away for free with purchases of certain items on the Pokemon Center.

Below we will list the steps on how Go Trainers can unlock the Special Research right now.

How to obtain Professor’s Research Special Research promo code in Pokemon Go

Step 1: Go to the Pokemon Center store and order one of the following items on this page.

Go to the Pokemon Center store and order one of the following items on this page. Step 2: After buying the Pokemon Go merchandise, customers will be sent the Professor Willow Pokemon card in the mail.

After buying the Pokemon Go merchandise, customers will be sent the Professor Willow Pokemon card in the mail. Step 3: Open the item, and look for the unique code listed on the front of the Willow card.

Open the item, and look for the unique code listed on the front of the Willow card. Step 4: You must now redeem the code on the Niantics website which you can find here. Make sure you are logged in to the Pokemon Go account you play on, and then submit the code on that page.

You must now redeem the code on the Niantics website which you can find here. Make sure you are logged in to the Pokemon Go account you play on, and then submit the code on that page. Step 5: After redeeming the code, the Special Research will automatically be added to your game. And that’s it!

Professor’s Research Special Research Tasks & Rewards

Professor’s Research (1 /6)

Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms: 10x Poke Balls

10x Poke Balls Use 10 Berries to catch Pokemon: 10x Great Balls

10x Great Balls Make 10 Great Throws: 10x Ultra Balls

Completion Rewards: 500x Stardust, 500x XP, Klink encounter

Professor’s Research (2 /6)

Catch 20 Pokemon: Spheal encounter

Spheal encounter Evolve 10 Pokemon: Feebas encounter

Feebas encounter Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon: 1x Incense

Completion Rewards: 1,000x Stardust, 1,000x XP, Lapras encounter

Professor’s Research (3 /6)

Hatch 5 Eggs: 1x Incubator

1x Incubator Trade A Pokemon: Magnemite encounter

Magnemite encounter Send 5 Gifts to friends: Electrike encounter

Completion Rewards: 1,000x Stardust, 1,000x XP, Electabuzz encounter

Professor’s Research (4 /6)

Battle another Trainer 5 times: 3x Premium Raid pass

3x Premium Raid pass Win 5 Raids: Houndor encounter

Houndor encounter Mega Evolve 3 Pokemon: Slugma encounter

Completion Rewards: 1,000x Stardust, 1,000 XP, Rapidash encounter

Professor’s Research (5 /6)

Give your Buddy 3 treats: 1x Poffin

1x Poffin Earn a Heart with your Buddy: Porygon encounter

Porygon encounter Earn 10 Candy walking with your Buddy: Ditto encounter

Completion Rewards: 5,000x Stardust, 5,000x XP, Meltan encounter

Advertisement

Professor’s Research (6 /6)

Claim Reward – 5,000 XP

5,000 XP Claim Reward – 5,000 XP

5,000 XP Claim Reward – 5,000 XP

Completion Rewards: 10x Meltan Candy, 10x Meltan Candy, 10x Meltan Candy

Professor’s Research Special Research date & start time

The unique Trading Card Game crossover quest officially went live on July 1st, 2021. Thankfully, once players acquire the quest, it doesn’t expire so Trainers have plenty of time to complete it.

Read More: Every Costume Pokemon in Pokemon Go



With Go Fest starting on July 17th, however, we recommend getting most of the tasks done during the annual celebration. While the Special Research has no end date, the codes expire on August 1, 2023, so make sure to redeem it.