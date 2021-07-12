Pokemon Go Fest: How to get free YouTube Premium 3 month reward

Niantic is teaming up with Google to give Pokemon Go players three months of YouTube Premium for free. Here’s how fans can claim their Pokemon Go Fest 2021 reward right now.

Pokemon Go is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year after originally launching in 2016. To celebrate, the mobile title’s annual Go Fest on Saturday, July 17 is being sponsored by Google.

To kick off the partnership, the popular tech company is giving away YouTube’s Premium subscription service to Pokemon Go players. Below we will break down how to unlock the gift in just a handful of easy steps.

How to get YouTube Premium for free in Pokemon Go

Niantic surprised players on July 12 when they announced that Google is giving away three months of YouTube Premium for free to users in select regions as a part of their collaboration for this year’s Go Fest.

Advertisement

“As part of Google Play’s sponsorship of Pokémon GO Fest 2021, and in celebration of Pokémon GO’s fifth anniversary, we’re excited to share that eligible Trainers can receive three months of YouTube Premium on us!” a blog post by Niantic read.

Read More: How to get Special Delivery Bidoof Charizard Pokemon card



Trainers in the United States, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, and Singapore can claim the fifth anniversary birthday present following the steps we have outlined below:

Steps to claim YouTube Premium Pokemon Go Fest reward

Step 1: Users need to first go to the designated YouTube Premium promotional website which can be found here.

Users need to first go to the designated YouTube Premium promotional website which can be found here. Step 2: Log in to your Google account. If you do not have one, register.

Log in to your Google account. If you do not have one, register. Step 3: Once you are logged in, click the “Get YouTube Premium” blue button which will then apply the service to your account.

Once you are logged in, click the “Get YouTube Premium” blue button which will then apply the service to your account. Step 4: Make sure to immediately cancel the recurring subscription so that when Premium runs out in three months, you are not charged.

Unfortunately, those who have paid for Premium in the past or who have participated in free trials previously cannot claim the Pokemon Go reward. An easy way around this though is simply creating a new Google account and applying the free three months’ worth of service to it.

Advertisement

Read More: Pokemon Go Anniversary event guide



Niantic has also listed a bunch of details to the giveaway for each region, which we recommend reading right here. While not the most spectacular of birthday presents, it’s still a few weeks of watching your favorite videos without any ads.