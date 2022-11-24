How to make Pokemon Scarlet & Violet run better on Nintendo Switch

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have discovered a way to make the games run better on Nintendo Switch and fix issues plaguing the Gen 9 titles.

Since its release, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been bogged down by many bugs and glitches infuriating players.

While the dual release has become Nintendo’s biggest launch in history selling ten million copies worldwide, plenty of players have been struggling with the games’ frame rate and other technical difficulties.

Luckily, an easy fix has been discovered that should make the game run a lot better for players itching to ask Nintendo for a refund.

Simple trick fixes Pokemon Scarlet & Violet performance issues

In a tweet making rounds on Elon Musk’s social media platform, user Fawful’s Minion reported that they were able to make Pokemon Scarlet run better by changing up something in the Switch settings.

“I moved Pokemon Scarlet from the SD card memory to the system memory, and now it runs WAY more consistent,” they wrote. “Like, as in…the places that used to be a slideshow are now just fine.”

In order to do this, players must do the following:

Go to Nintendo Switch settings. Proceed to Data Management. Select Move data from systems/microSD card. Go to move to system memory and select the game.

Nintendo Players are not happy with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s bugs.

Players have reported seeing a “night and day” difference once doing this, so it seems to have drastically affected the game’s performance.

Of course, if you still find yourself experiencing many issues, consider asking Nintendo for a refund. The company has surprisingly begun issuing refunds amid backlash.

We’ll have to see what more Nintendo has in store to fix the games, but for now, at least there seem to be some settings players can tweak to make their experience far better as they travel the region of Paldea.