How to get and evolve Chansey in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Finding Chansey in Pokemon Sword and Shield can be a little tricky, so find out how you can add this caring creature to your party with our handy location guide.

Chansey is one of the few Gen 1 Pokemon that made a return to Pokemon Sword and Shield. This normal-type 'mon remains a popular pick for those looking to sponge incoming damage and support their team with lethal trap/status setups. In fact, it’s fully-evolved form, Blissey remains a staple in competitive battles.

This bulky creature can prove extremely useful in most teams, no matter the party dynamic.

Not only does the iconic Pokemon have access to a variety of elemental status effects and Stealth Rock traps, but it can also effectively heal any damage with Soft-Boiled. Both Chansey and its evolved form serve as great defensive walls that can tank many a hit, while also dishing out some decent damage.

Make sure to follow our guide below to find out how you can add this kind-hearted Pokemon to your team.

Where to find Chansey in Pokemon Sword & Shield

If you only have the base game of Sword and Shield, then you’ll need to rely on Max Raid Battles or Transfer from Pokémon HOME. You can even trade with players who have the expansion pass, should you not have access to the Isle of Armor region.

Of course, if you do have the Isle of Armor DLC, then you can find Chansey roaming around the following areas: Fields of Honor, Soothing Wetlands, Forest of Focus, Challenge Beach, Brawlers' Cave, Challenge Road, Courageous Cavern, Loop Lagoon, Training Lowlands, Warm-Up Tunnel, Potbottom Desert, Workout Sea, Stepping-Stone Sea, and Honeycalm Island.

Chansey has a 2% chance of appearing in the above locations during any weather conditions except fog, so there’s plenty of variety when it comes to tracking down this critter. Even if you fail to catch Chansey, you can simply fly to another location and try your luck at another spot.

However, if you wish to save time and don’t want to fly between multiple locations, then you can always reset the game’s date and time settings.

To do this, hit the HOME button and head over to the Switch system menu. From here, you’ll be able to access the date and time settings. Once you’ve selected this option, simply advance the date by one day and then head back over to the game. The weather should begin to change and a new Chansey will appear in the overworld.

Catching Chansey

Chansey may appear in a lot of locations, but the 2% spawn rate can make locating one in the wild a little tricky. Therefore, you’ll want to be especially careful when battling to avoid any frustrating KOs or failed captures. To make matters worse, Chansey only has a 30% capture rate, making it one of the more difficult 'mons to add to your Pokedex.

As a result, you’ll want to teach a Pokemon False Swipe. This normal-type move will leave any Pokemon at 1 HP, giving you near-guaranteed success when capturing Chansey. Of course, cutting through this Pokemon’s defense may take a while, so make sure you use any immobilizing status effect to avoid taking large amounts of damage.

While Chansey’s defensive stats may be incredibly high, it’s still important to remember its weaknesses. Avoid using any fighting-type moves as these attacks are super effective and can lead to an instant KO.

How to evolve Chansey

Blissey is one of the tankiest Pokemon in Sword and Shield.

Unlike most Pokemon, Chansey requires special conditions to be met before it will evolve. In order to evolve Chansey, you’ll need to raise its happiness level up to 220. To do this, you’ll simply give Chansey the Soothe Bell. This handy item will increase the holder’s friendship and will make this process much quicker.

Next, you’ll want to head on over to your Camp. It’s here where you can both cook and play with your Pokemon. Doing this will increase Chansey’s happiness, while the Soothe Bell will help amplify this level even further. Of course, if you don’t want to raise happiness this way, you can always feed Chansey friendship raising berries instead.

Once you’ve raised this stat to a high enough level, your Chansey will evolve into Blissey upon leveling up. It may take a little time to achieve, but this Pokemon is well worth the wait.

